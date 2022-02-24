Bad Bunny Is Top Winner at Premio Lo Nuestro With 6 Awards

Bad Bunny, currently performing the Los Angeles stop of his U.S. arena tour, was the big winner of the 2022 edition of Premio Lo Nuestro. Although not present at the awards, Bad Bunny won six trophies, including album of the year. He was followed in a number of wins by Calibre 50, Camilo, CNCO, Grupo Firme, Karol G, and J Balvin with three each.

Winners for Premio Lo Nuestro, which aired live on the Univision network, are voted upon by fans, who choose from a list of finalists provided by the network.

Special awards were given to Paulina Rubio (“Premio a la Trayectoria”), Maluma( “Ídolo Global”) and Farruko (“Premio Lo Nuestro a la Excelencia Urbana”). Maluma shone with his message of optimism for Colombia, delivered alongside buddies Blssd, and Kapla y Miky, who all wore t-shirts that said “Medallo en el mapa. +Música, – violencia” (Medellín on the map. More Music, less Violence).

But the evening’s show-stopper was Farruko, who recently announced his embracement of Christianity and performed an emotional medley with fellow believers Pedro Capó and O’Neill, backed by a string orchestra and gospel choir and with motivational speaker Daniel Habif augmenting the message. It was Habif who introduced Farruko’s four children onstage to give their dad his award. Tears flowed from everyone onstage as Farruko said: “The glory I give to God. Love your fellow man, love your enemy, forgive, be forgiven and have compassion others.”

The tableaux was a startling contrast to Romeo Santos inside a bathtub and Anitta doing some of the most explicit moves in recent memory on television.

But beautiful live performances also abounded, including the opening mariachi number dedicated to Vicente Fernandez.

Beyond album of the year, Bad Bunny’s wins included artist of the year and and male artist of the year. Calibre 50 won Regional Mexican norteña and Mariachi song of the year, while Camilo won artist of the year, pop and pop/ballad and tropical song of the year. CNCO won pop song, album and group of the year while Grupo Firme took home Regional Mexican group of the year, Banda song of the year and Regional Mexican album of the year. J Balvin won crossover collaboration of the year, urban collaboration of the year and pop/urban song of the year.

And Karol G won song of the year, urban song of the year and urban female artist of the year.