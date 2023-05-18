Bad Bunny Is a Frontiersman in Star-Studded Video for Jersey Club Cut ‘Where She Goes’

Following his cumbia-norteña hit duet “un x100to” with Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny continues to prove his genre-hopping prowess with his just-released Jersey club cut “Where She Goes.” The English-titled, Spanish-language song sees the Puerto Rican hitmaker playing with dynamism with a subtle dembow rhythm, courtesy of super producer MAG.

Looking like a swaggering frontiersman armed with a cowboy buckle to boot, Bad Bunny rides around in a vintage Rolls-Royce in the Stillz-directed music video. He then appears on top of a tree amid the desert, and there’s also a scene that projects a Burning Man vibe with a tribe of people surrounding a massing bonfire. Special guests include Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho, Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert, Dominic Fike, Sabrina Lada and more.

Lil Uzi Vert, who is also featured doing his famous TikTok dance, is an appropriate guest, as the “Just Wanna Rock” hitmaker helped spark Jersey club’s rise in 2022, a genre that is permeating the New York drill scene. Bad Bunny is the first artist in Latin music to embrace the East Coast sound. Jersey club first originated in Newark, New Jersey, in the early new millennium.

“Baby, tell me the truth if you forgot about me/ I know it was only one night, that we’re not going to repeat,” Bunny croons in the opening verse against a dramatic, ominous electronic sound. “In you I wanted to find what I lost in someone else/ Your pride doesn’t want to speak to me, so we’re going to compete.”

Two days before the song’s arrival, the Puerto Rican hitmaker teased the new track on social media, introducing its first 42 seconds.

Although he mentioned a possible break in last December’s cover story, Benito proceeds to be at the forefront of pop culture. This year, he became the first Spanish-speaking artist to headline Coachella and made waves at the Met Gala. He also continues to churn out a bevy of No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s charts.