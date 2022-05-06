Bad Bunny Unveils ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Album: Stream It Now

In January, Bad Bunny began teasing fans about a new album in the works. For the past nearly four months, he would drop hints that ultimately led to the release of his fifth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, on May 6.

Home to 23 tracks including his 2019 hit “Callaita,” the two-part set was co-produced by Tainy and MAG, alongside his longtime engineer Beto “La Paciencia.” With a mix of Caribbean flavors such as dembow and mambo, electronic dance beats, and of course, perreo, the album was made for the summer. Or in Benito’s own words when he appeared on The View to discuss the set May 3: “It reflects all of my summers growing up. It’s very emotional and has special feelings.”

Explore Explore Bad Bunny See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

A true supporter of his boricua colleagues, Bunny joined forces with reggaeton big dogs Chencho Corleone and Tony Dize, today’s hottest acts Rauw Alejandro and Jhayco, and indie duos The Marias and Buscabulla. He also reeled in Colombia’s Bomba Estereo for a refreshing reggae-infused AfroBeat.

On social media, the Puerto Rican artist had a whole concept leading up to the release starring himself, his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, and Spanish actor Mario Casas at the beach. The storyline has Bad Bunny telling his girlfriend that he needs to go on tour, but that he’s leaving her in good hands (enter Casas). In that video, he announces his summer World’s Hottest Tour, and that he’s working on a new album. He then posts a couple of videos in which he’s joined by Tainy and other producers making music at the beach. In another clip, Casas is seen hanging out with Gaby and sharing the news that Bad Bunny would drop his album after his “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” trek. Finally, after an extensive U.S. tour and working on the album, Bunny reunites with his girlfriend at the beach and announced the set drops on May 6.

Un Verano Sin Ti marks Bunny’s first set in two years, following his 2019 El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, which made history as the first all-Spanish-language album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Below, stream the album and vote for your favorite track.