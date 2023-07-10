Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Is Now the Most Streamed Album in Spotify History

It’s official: Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is now the most-streamed album on Spotify.

The streaming platform confirmed to Billboard on Monday (July 10) that the Puerto Rican artist — who was named Spotify’s artist of the year in 2022 for a third consecutive time — that Un Verano Sin Ti has become the most-streamed of all time in Spotify’s history, globally. Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide) was previously Spotify’s most-streamed album.

Released in May 2022, UVST debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (dated May 21, 2022), earning 274,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., according to Luminate. And with 356.66 million on-demand official streams for the set’s songs in its first week, the album registered the largest streaming week ever for a Latin music album.

The eclectic set – which spent 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 – also placed 22 songs from the set on the same May 21, 2022-dated Billboard Hot 100, the most in a week for a core Latin music artist and the most in a week performed all in Spanish. Moreover, Un Verano Sin Ti became the first non-English album to ever top the Year-End Billboard 200. The LP — which features wide-ranging collabs such as The Marías, Buscabulla and Chencho Corleone — also made history at the Grammys last year becoming the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for album of the year.

Reflecting on the massive success of his album, Bad Bunny told Billboard in December: “I never dreamed I wanted to be the biggest one or No. 1. I simply wanted to make it. Why? Because I love what I do. I’ve been doing rhythms since I was 13 years old, writing, singing songs in my head. … I never said I want to be the biggest or the best or the richest. I did it because I loved it, and my only dream was to be able to make a living out of it.”