An Ode to Puerto Rican Summers: 8 Essential Tracks on Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

On May 6, Bad Bunny finally unveiled Un Verano Sin Ti, his long-awaited new studio album through Rimas Entertainment which navigates through summers in Puerto Rico with crashing ocean waves, breezy palm trees, and seagulls calling, interlaced in nearly all 23 tracks. Seemingly crafted at the beach in part with hitmakers Tainy and MAG, Bad Bunny describes this set in a press release as “special” and “emotional,” because it “it reflects all of my summers growing up.”

But beyond an ode to summers in Puerto Rico, Un Verano Sin Ti unites edgy EDM beats, hard-hitting perreos, and tons of Caribbean flavors: bomba, merengue, afrobeat, reggae, dembow. It’s home to lyrics about love, heartbreak, empowerment and human rights — as heard in the Buscabulla-assisted “Andrea,” which according to the duo, “paints a portrait of a present-day young Puerto Rican woman and expresses her struggles without being condescending or preachy but complex and nuanced.”

Un Verano Sin Ti dropped with focus single “Moscow Mule,” a refreshing reggaeton track that perfectly sets the tone for the rest of the album. Below, listen to eight essential tracks recommended by Billboard Latin editors.

“Despues De La Playa”

For a minute straight, Bad Bunny sings over a slow, psychedelic beat about being adventurous and making plans after a beach day. Then “Despues De La Playa” transitions to a merengue ripiao, flaunting once more his artistic versatility. The fast-paced mambo-infused bop features a whole live band, making this the most energetic track on the album.

“Me Porto Bonito” featuring Chencho Corleone

The collaboration we never knew we needed: “Me Porto Bonito” unites Bunny’s deep vocals with Chencho’s signature high-pitched tones, in a song about a girl who’s elite and has no limits. But beyond its relatable lyrics, this saucy track can easily become a fan favorite because of its fusion of old-school and modern perreo.

“Titi Me Pregunto”

A surprising bachata melody that turns into an innovative dembow song, “Titi Me Pregunto” is about an f-boy who always gets asked by his aunt about his novia situation, and how she wants him to fall in love and settle down. When you least expect it, the song switches to a trap track with electric guitar riffs, making this the ultimate party anthem.

“Party” featuring Rauw Alejandro

Fusing reggaeton with a sexy female voice that keeps repeating “party,” this much-needed collaboration brings a different vibe to the album. Its raunchy lyrics talk about a girl who lives her sexuality with an open mind, and wraps with Dominican influencer Javis Germoso declaring, “They are all saints when they talk about the sins of others.”

“Ojitos Lindos” featuring Bomba Estereo

Producer Tainy says “this song perfectly represents the album’s vibe,” and indeed, a mix of the trumpets, organ, and fresh beats with Li’s high vocals with Bad Bunny’s deep, slurred crooning will transport you through its lyrics. The song is about finding your twin soul and getting lost in “those pretty eyes,” and is the best of both worlds.



“Otro Atardecer” featuting The Marias

Vouching for his own Puerto Rican colleagues, Bad Bunny joins forces with Los Angeles-based duo The Marias (composed by Puerto Rican singer María Zardoya and L.A. native Josh Conway) on “Otro Atardecer.” The Spanglish bop steps away from urban and perfectly brings to life a chill, indie-pop gem that will have you in a trance.

“Un Coco”

Kicking off with un reggaeton viejo de marquesina, “Un Coco” immediately transitions to a soulful reggaeton about a man who is manifesting getting over his ex and needs a coconut to hit his head and erase his memory. “If I don’t forget you, I’m moving to Chile, Argentina, or El Salvador,” he chants.

“Me Fui de Vacaciones”

The Caribbean flavor, chill vibes and slow-hypnotic rhythms bring to life this feel-good reggae track about disconnecting and going on vacation. It’s a reflection on how sometimes it’s good to pause, relax and unwind, and always remember the good friendships and the things that we already have and might take for granted.