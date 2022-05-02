Bad Bunny’s New Album Drops This Week: Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny, speaks during Sony Pictures Entertainment exclusive presentation of its upcoming releases during CinemaCon at the Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Bad Bunny’s upcoming studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti (A Summer Without You), is officially coming May 6.

In an Instagram post shared Monday (May 2), Bad Bunny is seen interacting with Spanish actor Mario Casas, where he tells him that the album is already done. The album name and release date, May 6, 2022, are then shown at the end of the clip.

The set, which marks his first album in two years, will mark the Puerto Rican artist’s fifth studio album following X100Pre, YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir, and El Ultimo Tour del Mundo. Mundo made history as the first all-Spanish-language album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Here are all the clues El Conejo Malo revealed leading up to the release:

WORKING ON NEW ALBUM

In his first-ever Instagram reel posted in January, Bad Bunny not only announced his World’s Hottest Tour but also shared details about his new album. The one-minute video opens with Bad Bunny and his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, having a romantic beach dinner and enjoying a conversation. Then, he stepped away to send fans a message.

“We need to start worrying less and enjoy life more because it passes by fast, very fast, just like the tickets selling out for El Último Tour del Mundo,” Bunny said. “I was thinking, ‘What if I announce my next tour?’ Therefore, while I work on my new album, which will come out this year, you can buy tickets for my next tour.”

ALBUM’S READY

Less than three months after announcing that he’s working on his new album, Bad Bunny revealed that the set is done. On his latest Instagram post, we see Spanish actor Mario Casas in a short clip sharing the exciting news. “What? Perfect, I’ll let them know,” Casas says to Bunny’s nearly 40 million followers. “Big news, Benito just told me that the album is ready. When the tour ends, he’ll release it.” The El Último Tour del Mundo trek grossed $116.8 million and sold 575,000 tickets in 35 shows according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, and wrapped on April 3, in Miami.

HINTS A NEW SONG

On April 15, Bad Bunny headed to TikTok to share a snippet of a brand new song, presumably part of his new album. The 22-second clip shows his life post touring while he enjoys much-deserved vacations at the beach and is surrounded by family and friends. “I went on vacation with a lot of beers and songs / A shot for good friends and the blessings / And if the day is ugly, you make it prettier, I don’t make more wishes because I have everything I need,” he sings over a feel-good reggae beat.

THE ALBUM’S NAME

A week later, Bad Bunny revealed the name of his new album in the most peculiar way. Instead of using his social media accounts, he posted an ad of a 2019 Bugatti Chiron for sale on a Puerto Rican classifieds website with info on the car and the person who was selling it, which was Benito A. Martinez Ocasio (Bunny’s real name).

Those who called the lister number received the following message: “Hello! Thank you for calling. There’s little time left until the album comes out. I can’t say the date yet, but I can tell you the name: Un Verano Sin Ti (A Summer Without You).”

THE TRACKLIST

Though he’s yet to reveal the release date, Bad Bunny headed to Twitter on May 1 to announce that there are exactly 23 songs on the set. Each number had the work “PALO” next to him, which loosely translated to “hit.”

On Feb. 24, 2020, Bad Bunny used the same strategy to announce the number of songs on YHLQMDLG. The set dropped unannounced five days later, on leap day (Feb. 29).