Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Tracklist Features Rauw Alejandro, Bomba Estereo & More Collabs

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard has gathered all of the Spanish-language albums that debuted in the top 10 on the overall Billboard 200 chart from 2011 to chart dated Oct. 2, 2021. The list varies from Ricky Martin's pop banger "Musica + Alma + Sexo" to Romeo Santos' solo set "Golden" to mostly all of Bad Bunny's discography. See the complete titles below:

Bad Bunny‘s upcoming studio album Un Verano Sin Ti (A Summer Without You) is dropping Friday (May 6), and he’s not holding back, revealing the cover art and tracklist shortly before the set’s arrival.

On Wednesday (May 4), the Puerto Rican artist pulled the curtain back in two images on social media. The first shows a drawing of a one-eyed sad, red heart on the beach. It’s surrounded by a colorful sunset, crystal clear beach, breezy palm trees, and lavender dolphins. The latter shows the two-sided tracklist.

Explore Explore Bad Bunny See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Only one day left, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti,’ are you ready?” he asked his nearly 40 million followers on Instagram.

Side A is 11 songs including collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, Chencho Corleone, Jhayco, and a Tony Dize comeback. Side B includes collabs with Bomba Estereo, The Marias, and Buscabulla. If the diverse featured artists are any indication, fans can expect an album full of perreo, romantic reggaeton, Caribbean flavors, and indie gems.

“It’s very special,” Bad Bunny described his album during his Tuesday (May 3) appearance on The View. “It has a good vibe. It’s a whole summer vibe,” he expressed, sharing that the album reflects all of his summers growing up. “It’s very emotional and has special feelings.”

The 23-song set marks Bad Bunny’s first album in two years, following X100Pre, YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir and El Ultimo Tour del Mundo. Mundo made history as the first all-Spanish-language album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Check out the cover art and tracklist below: