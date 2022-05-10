From Free Tattoos to 50-Cent Beers: 5 Ways Bad Bunny Celebrated ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny is making the rounds with his new album, Un Verano Sin Ti, home to 23 Caribbean-infused tracks, making it the perfect summer soundtrack.

Released on May 6 via Rimas Entertainment, Bunny’s fifth studio album became Spotify’s most streamed album of the year (so far). He was also named the most streamed artist globally in one day, with 183 million streams, a record previously held by Drake, with 176.8 million streams.

In addition to breaking records, the artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio made sure he gave fans the ultimate experience.

Various fan videos posted on TikTok, for example, showed the Puerto Rican artist filming the music video for “Titi Me Pregunto” on the streets of New York City, where he was surrounded by a group of fans who were hyping him up to the dembow beat.

But that’s not the only way he celebrated the release of Un Verano Sin Ti. See below:

Getty at Toñitas

On release night, Bad Bunny and friends headed to Toñitas, a popular Puerto Rican social club located in Brooklyn, where they drank Medalla beer and listened to the album. “We had a great time, thank you for stopping by,” Toñita said on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos and videos.

Beers on Bunny

Though Bunny was away from home on release day, he made sure fans on the island felt his presence. That’s why more than 50 locations in Puerto Rico — including bars and chinchorros — sold the local Medalla Light beer for only 50 cents. “Without you but with a cold one. Bad Bunny invites you to happy hour while you listen to his album,” said the official flyer.

Free Tattoos

You get a tat, and you get a tat … you all get a tat! Bad Bunny also teamed up with the new tattoo shop House of a Thousand Roses to give fans in Miami free ink. “Bad Bunny and his team are offering free HEART tattoos from his new album,” said the announcement on social media. The Bad Bunny tattoo pop-up took place on Tuesday (May 10) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and was on a first-come, first-served basis for fans over the age of 18.

Beach Kiosks

In true summer fashion, Bad Bunny also decked out the lifeguard huts at local beaches in Puerto Rico. A video posted on the TikTok account @puertoricogram_ shows a colorful kiosk inspired by the Un Verano Sin Ti cover art: the sad heart, purple dolphins, and the sunset. The kiosk also has a large QR code so that fans can instantly stream the album while on the beach.

The Moscow Mule Shirt

Although this was probably not in Bad Bunny’s plans, fans were quick to find where his shirt from the “Moscow Mule” video was from. Many took to TikTok to spread the word that the graphic crop top sells for about $15 at Target. Made with recycled materials, a percentage of the proceeds from the tee go to the National Parks Foundation, according to the Target website.