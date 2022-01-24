Bad Bunny Announces an Ambitious 29-Date Stadium Tour

After selling out his 36-date El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo arena tour in record time, and before even playing a single show from that tour — which kicks off Feb. 9 — Bad Bunny is announcing an ambitious 29-date stadium tour for 2022.

Promoted by Live Nation and CMN, Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour kicks off Aug. 5 at Campus Stadium in Orlando, and will make 15 U.S. stops, including Yankee Stadium in New York, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and Fenway Park in Boston.

That’s very good news for the thousands of fans who weren’t able to score tickets for El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, which sold out in days. The World’s Hottest Tour also comes with a bonus: In the U.S., Bunny will feature DJ Alesso as a guest for 11 dates, and Diplo as a guest at two dates, including the final show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Sept. 30.

The tour then continues to South America for 14 stops in October, including Estadio Velez in Buenos Aires and Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Tickets will go on pre-sale Wednesday (Jan. 26) at 12 p.m. via worldshottesttour.com, and goes on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 28, also at 12 p.m.

Bad Bunny’s tour may be the most ambitious for a Latin artist ever in the U.S. But then again, the Puerto Rican star has been on a record-breaking streak for the past three years. Bunny (real name Benito Martínez Ocasio) was the top selling Latin artist of 2021 for the third consecutive year, according to MRC data, and the most streamed artist globally on Spotify for the second consecutive year. He is also the first artist to place an all-Spanish album at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

On the live front, in 2021 Bunny sold 480,000 tickets and grossed $84 million in a single day when his 2022 El Último Tour del Mundo tour went on sale. It became Ticketmaster’s top-selling tour for a first day since Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II Tour in 2018.

In December 2021, Bunny played back-to-back shows at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico, staging a festival-like performance that included multiple stages and environments. Whether this will serve as the template for Bunny’s upcoming stadium tour remains to be seen.

All tour dates are listed below.