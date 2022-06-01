Bad Bunny Marries His Girlfriend in New ‘Titi Me Pregunto’ Music Video: Watch

Bad Bunny kicked off the month with the release of the official music video for “Tití Me Preguntó” on Wednesday (June 1).

The nearly five-minute clip, filmed by his longtime director Stillz in New York City, starts off with a young boy being rejected by the girl he likes in the middle of an alley. It then transitions to an outgoing Bad Bunny enjoying the single life and all the girls he hooks up with.

Bringing to life its lyrics about a person who likes to date around and doesn’t want to settle down, the music video captures Bad Bunny performing the song at a local barbershop, the bodega (corner neighborhood shop), and hanging out with his friends and the ladies in the streets of the Bronx.

He later answers a phone booth call from his aunt, telling him to leave the street life behind. Moments after, he’s kidnapped.

While in the van, two masked men force the artist into changing his outfit and combing his hair, before being dropped off at his wedding. Wearing a brown vest and long pencil skirt, Bad Bunny walks down the aisle, where he’s then joined by his real-life girlfriend Gabriela Berligeri at the altar.

Also marking his first all-out dembow track, Bad Bunny pays homage to the Dominican culture in various scenes.

“Tití Me Preguntó” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart and is the third track on his Un Verano Sin Ti album that debuted No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Watch the official music video below: