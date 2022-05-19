Here Are the English Lyrics to Bad Bunny’s Dembow Hit ‘Titi Me Pregunto’

All 23 songs on Bad Bunny‘s Un Verano Sin Ti debuted on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, with nine entering the Top 10, including “Tití Me Preguntó” at No. 2, following “Moscow Mule.”
“Tití” marks the first time the Puerto Rican artist experiments with a full dembow beat, making this a fan favorite due to its fast-paced rhythm and lyrics about a person who likes to date around and doesn’t want to settle down. When you least expect it, the beat switches to a trap track with electric guitar riffs, where Bad Bunny explains why he can’t fall in love and reflects on his trust issues.
“Titi” is the fourth track on Un Verano Sin Ti, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, Top Latin Albums, and Latin Rhythm Albums charts.
Below, reach the full lyrics to “Tití Me Preguntó” translated to English.
Ey, auntie, asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another,
hey, but there’s no wedding, there’s no wedding, auntie
Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends; he, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another
I’m going to take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey
Say hi to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese,” hey
Let the ones I already slept with smile
In a VIP, a VIP, hey
Say hi to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese”
Let those who have already forgotten about me smile
I really like the Gabrielas
The Patricias, the Nicoles, the Sofías
My first girlfriend in kindergarten, María
And my first love’s name was Thalia
I have a Colombian who writes me every day
And a Mexican I didn’t even know about
Another one in San Antonio that still loves me
And the ones from PR are all mine
A Dominican who is a hottie, a hottie
One from Barcelona that came by plane
And says that my penis is fire
I let them play with my heart
I’d like to move in with all of them in a mansion
The day I get married I’ll send you an invitation
Boy, stop that, hey
Ey, auntie, asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another,
hey, but there’s no wedding,
Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends; he, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another
Auntie asked me
Auntie asked me (So good)
Auntie asked me
Auntie asked me (But come here boy, why do you want so many girlfriends?)
I’m going to take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey
Say hi to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese,” hey
Let the ones I already slept with smile
In a VIP, a VIP, hey
Say hi to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese”
Let those who have already forgotten about me smile
Hey, boy, devil boy
Let go of that lousy life that you have on the street
Find a serious woman for yourself
devil boy, damn
I’d like to fall in love
But I can’t, but I can’t, uh, uh
I’d like to fall in love
But I can’t, but I can’t
Sorry, I don’t trust, I don’t trust
Nah, I don’t even trust myself
If you want to, stay today since it’s cold
And leave tomorrow, Nah
Many want my baby
They want to have my firstborn, hey
And take the credit
I’m bored already. I want a brand new vagina, heh
A new one, a new one, a new one, a new one, a new one (ey)
Listen to your best friend; she’s right
I’m going to break your heart, break your heart
Ey, don’t fall in love with me (No, no)
Don’t fall in love with me (No, no), ey
Sorry, it’s how I am (How I am, how I am), ey
I don’t know why I’m like this (ey)
Listen to your best friend; she’s right
I’m going to break your heart, break your heart
Ey, don’t fall in love with me (No, no)
Don’t fall in love with me (No, no), ey
Sorry, it’s how I am (How I am, how I am), ey
I don’t want to be like that anymore, no