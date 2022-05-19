Here Are the English Lyrics to Bad Bunny’s Dembow Hit ‘Titi Me Pregunto’

All 23 songs on Bad Bunny‘s Un Verano Sin Ti debuted on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, with nine entering the Top 10, including “Tití Me Preguntó” at No. 2, following “Moscow Mule.”

“Tití” marks the first time the Puerto Rican artist experiments with a full dembow beat, making this a fan favorite due to its fast-paced rhythm and lyrics about a person who likes to date around and doesn’t want to settle down. When you least expect it, the beat switches to a trap track with electric guitar riffs, where Bad Bunny explains why he can’t fall in love and reflects on his trust issues.

“Titi” is the fourth track on Un Verano Sin Ti, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, Top Latin Albums, and Latin Rhythm Albums charts.

Below, reach the full lyrics to “Tití Me Preguntó” translated to English.

Ey, auntie, asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another,

hey, but there’s no wedding, there’s no wedding, auntie

Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends; he, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another

I’m going to take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hi to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese,” hey

Let the ones I already slept with smile

In a VIP, a VIP, hey

Say hi to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese”

Let those who have already forgotten about me smile

I really like the Gabrielas

The Patricias, the Nicoles, the Sofías

My first girlfriend in kindergarten, María

And my first love’s name was Thalia

I have a Colombian who writes me every day

And a Mexican I didn’t even know about

Another one in San Antonio that still loves me

And the ones from PR are all mine

A Dominican who is a hottie, a hottie

One from Barcelona that came by plane

And says that my penis is fire

I let them play with my heart

I’d like to move in with all of them in a mansion

The day I get married I’ll send you an invitation

Boy, stop that, hey

Ey, auntie, asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another,

hey, but there’s no wedding,

Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends; he, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one; tomorrow I’ll have another

Auntie asked me

Auntie asked me (So good)

Auntie asked me

Auntie asked me (But come here boy, why do you want so many girlfriends?)

I’m going to take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hi to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese,” hey

Let the ones I already slept with smile

In a VIP, a VIP, hey

Say hi to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese”

Let those who have already forgotten about me smile

Hey, boy, devil boy

Let go of that lousy life that you have on the street

Find a serious woman for yourself

devil boy, damn

I’d like to fall in love

But I can’t, but I can’t, uh, uh

I’d like to fall in love

But I can’t, but I can’t

Sorry, I don’t trust, I don’t trust

Nah, I don’t even trust myself

If you want to, stay today since it’s cold

And leave tomorrow, Nah

Many want my baby

They want to have my firstborn, hey

And take the credit

I’m bored already. I want a brand new vagina, heh

A new one, a new one, a new one, a new one, a new one (ey)

Listen to your best friend; she’s right

I’m going to break your heart, break your heart

Ey, don’t fall in love with me (No, no)

Don’t fall in love with me (No, no), ey

Sorry, it’s how I am (How I am, how I am), ey

I don’t know why I’m like this (ey)

Listen to your best friend; she’s right

I’m going to break your heart, break your heart

Ey, don’t fall in love with me (No, no)

Don’t fall in love with me (No, no), ey

Sorry, it’s how I am (How I am, how I am), ey

I don’t want to be like that anymore, no