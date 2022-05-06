Bad Bunny Reveals He ‘F–ked Up’ Brad Pitt’s Face in ‘Bullet Train’ Combat Scene: ‘I’m a Fighter’

Bad Bunny has a lot to celebrate lately. The reggaeton superstar has just released his new album, Un Verano Sin Ti and his burgeoning movie career includes an upcoming co-starring role with one of the world’s biggest screen stars as well as a trip to the Marvel universe.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, the singer said he was overjoyed to score a “big opportunity” to co-star with Brad Pitt in the upcoming thriller Bullet Train. It was great, but things didn’t necessarily go exactly as he’d planned. “I don’t know… [my] scene with Brad Pitt… I f—ed up his face,” the star born Benito Ocasio said of the film that also features Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lady Gaga and Michael Shannon.

The trailer that dropped in March included a scene in which Bunny tries to stab Pitt before the men engage in a tightly choreographed fight on the train set to a Spanish-language remix of the Bee Gees’ iconic 1977 Saturday Night Fever anthem “Stayin’ Alive.” BB told Lowe that the intense prep for that hand-to-hand combat was “a lot of effort,” involving a solid week of training to get the brutally balletic choreography just right. “But it is something that I love. I love to put something new to do.”

After all, he said, he loves a challenge and proving to people that he he can do something they weren’t expecting.

“You know me. I’m a fighter. I’m a wrestler… [it was an] amazing experience,” he added about the film that will mark his big screen acting debut, in which he plays a hitman as part of an ensemble cast of assassins riding a non-stop bullet train in Japan. “Yo. Increíble. I was very excited. Mocionado. Proud because the experience was so good,” he said. “The movie’s amazing. Brad Pitt is a[n] amazing guy. He was always so respectful and nice with me.”

As for whether Pitt was aware that Bunny is a global superstar and one of the most-listened-to acts on the planet, the singer said, “Yeah. Yeah. He know it. He know. He told me that one of his makeup artist is a very fan of me. So he maybe don’t know a song about me, but yeah. He know that I’m the guy.”

The singer also weighed in on being cast as the newest Marvel hero as the lead in the standalone comic film, El Muerto, due out in Jan. 2024. The movie, which will mark the first-ever live-action Marvel movie to star a Latino actor is just part of his expansion beyond music.

“It’s crazy. Sometime[s] I can’t believe it yet. But it’s the result of all my work, about my being self,” he said. “I feel very happy about this character, this opportunity to be… Because it’s not about I’m going to be the first Latino making a role, it’s going to be about the first Latino main character. It’s the important thing. It’s something huge and it will be epic.”

The chat with Lowe also touched on Verano being his “happiest” album to date, the inspiration for the frowny heart on a beach cover and what fans can expect to hear on his upcoming World’s Hottest tour.

Watch the interview below.