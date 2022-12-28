Bad Bunny Gives Surprise Concert on Top of a Gas Station in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny isn’t done blessing fans in 2022.

The “Titi Me Preguntó” singer surprised his followers on Tuesday (Dec. 27) giving an impromptu concert on top of a gas station in Puerto Rico. The hitmaker simply tweeted, “‘La Jumpa’ live tonight at 10:00 pm.” The cryptic message didn’t reveal much but his zealous fans managed to find his location anyway, which was a gas station where he went on to perform his new track with Arcangel and a few hits from his Billboard 200 chart-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti.

On social media, people suggested he was recording the music video for “La Jumpa” as they were later spotted in Condado Beach. “La Jumpa” was released on Nov. 30 and is included in Arcangel’s latest album, Señor Santos. The track joins a list of collaborations between Arcángel and Bad Bunny, including hits “Me Acostumbré” (2017), “Original” (2018) and “Por Ti” (2021), as well as 2016’s “Diles” with Ozuna, Farruko and Ñengo Flow and 2017’s “Soy Peor Remix” with J Balvin and Ozuna.

For whatever reason him and Arcangel were on top of a gas station, fans were just excited to catch Bad Bunny’s free last-minute show.

Earlier that day, El Conejo Malo was out handing out toys to children in Puerto Rico as part of his “Bonita Tradición” event held by the singer-songwriter’s Good Bunny Foundation. The superstar helped spread holiday joy on the island at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente where he handed out 20,000 gifts (sports equipment, instruments, paint materials and more) to the kids who attended the drive.