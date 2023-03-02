Bad Bunny Scores Tenth Video to Hit 1 Billion Views on YouTube With ‘Soy Peor’

Bad Bunny has scored his tenth music video to hit one billion views on YouTube. One of Bunny’s earliest hits, 2016 trap anthem “Soy Peor” was one of the songs that helped put him on the map. The track — produced by the artist himself — peaked at No. 19 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart.

The official visual for the song is Bunny’s tenth video as lead, featured artist, or collaborator to achieve this milestone. Elsewhere on YouTube, the chart-topping artist also has presence on the platform’s U.S. Top Songs chart thanks to the the swooning “Ojitos Lindos” video, which rises to No. 25 as “Titi Me Preguntó” takes No. 4 and his collaboration with Arcángel “La Jumpa” comes in at No. 81. Bad Bunny takes No. 2 on U.S. Top Artists and No. 5 on Global Top Artists.

Since “Soy Peor,” Bunny has only catapulted to global success with albums YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir, El Último Tour del Mundo and Un Verano Sin Ti. The latter two of those debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making him the only artist to top the tally with a Spanish-language album — not once, but twice.

Most recently, Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti won the IFPI Global Album Award, becoming the first Latin artist to ever win an IFPI global award, according to the organization. The set spent a total of 13 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 and became the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for album of the year at the Grammy Awards.

Revisit “Soy Peor” below.