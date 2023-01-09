Here’s How Fans Really Feel About Bad Bunny Taking a Social Media Break

Bad Bunny hinted that he’s taking a break from social media, and his fandom has responded.

On Monday (Jan. 9), news that the Puerto Rican artist made his Instagram account private (with more than 44 million followers and 17 posts) began making headlines on the Internet. And over on Twitter — where he’s amassed nearly 5 million followers — he changed his bio to “me van a extrañar” (“you will miss me”).

In December 2022, the artist born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio exclusively told Billboard that he was planning to take a break from music for 2023. “I’m taking a break. 2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he said. “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your a– off.”

Explore Explore Bad Bunny See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Evidently, Bunny’s latest moves on social media seem to indicate he’s starting to step back.

“I hope that everything Bad Bunny is doing is because he is going to release a new album,” expressed one hopeful Twitter user. “It seems to me that Bad Bunny is going to announce that Coachella will be his last two concerts before retiring,” speculated another user.

Below, see how other fans have taken the news:

Espero que todo lo que está haciendo bad bunny sea porque va a sacar un nuevo álbum 😭 pic.twitter.com/C2ILzIFNIW — luzpeña (@amandapena04) January 9, 2023

Se me hace que el Bad Bunny va a anunciar que Coachella serán sus últimos dos conciertos antes de retirarse. — Luis Del Valle (@LGKING) January 9, 2023

bad bunny be doing too much — ophelia 🎅🏻 (@ofeliagomezz) January 9, 2023

Bad Bunny making his insta private after the scandal is me tbh 😂😂😂 — Talia (@taliavalles) January 9, 2023

Fingers crossed bad bunny accepts my request on IG — lis (@lil_sett) January 9, 2023

Not me sintiéndome especial porque bad bunny puso su cuenta privada y eso significa que solo 44.9 millones de personas y yo podemos ver sus cosas😩 — loquita del centro (@monse_cm19) January 9, 2023

Translation: “Not me feeling special because Bad Bunny made his account private and that means that only 44.9 million of people and myself can see his stuff.”

BAD BUNNY YO SÍ TE VOY A EXTRAÑAR TODO EL 2023, PERO TE PROMETO QUE ESCUCHARÉ TODOS TUS ÁLBUMES MIENTRAS VUELVES OTRA VEZ, PORQUE YO TE ADMIRO DE VERDAD Y SIEMPRE SERÉ FANÁTICA TUYA, QUIERO QUE SEPAS QUE ESTARÉ ESPERANDO CON ANSIAS TU REGRESO EN 2024, DISFRUTA ÉSTE NUEVO AÑO. pic.twitter.com/h6FZxhpOlN — BAD BUNNY💜🐰LORENA YHLQMDLG 😎 (@BadYhlqmdlg) January 9, 2023

Translation: “Bad Bunny, I will miss you all of 2023 but I promise I will listen to all your albums while you’re away because I really admire you and will be a fan of yours. I want you to know that I will be waiting for your return in 2024. Enjoy this new year.”