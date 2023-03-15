Bad Bunny Sings Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ For ‘Carpool Karaoke’: Watch

If you get the feeling Bad Bunny is everywhere at once, all of the time, well, you’re not entirely confused.

The record-smashing Latin artist is a verified global superstar, and his career seems to be rolling along, gathering momentum by the month.

Need a snapshot? In recent weeks, Bunny (real name: Benito Ocasio) scored his tenth music video to hit one billion views on YouTube (with 2016’s “Soy Peor”); he opened the 2023 Grammy Awards; presented at the Billboard Women In Music; and video game publisher 2K released a first look at Bad Bunny in WWE 2K23, the newest instalment of the WWE video game franchise.

Pull back a few years and, Bunny made history with El Ultimo Tour del Mundo (2020) and Un Verano Sin Ti (2022), which both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making him the only artist to top the tally with a Spanish-language album — not once, but twice.

Un Verano Sin Ti went on to become the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for album of the year at the Grammys, and it won the IFPI Global Album Award, making Bunny the first Latin artist to ever win an IFPI global award.

Add to that big-office dynamite, both on tour and at the movies, and a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for “I Like It” with Cardi B and J Balvin, this Bunny just keeps bouncing along.

The Puerto Rican rapper was in the spotlight again on The Late Late Show Tuesday night (March 14), for a round of “Carpool Karaoke”.

Sitting alongside host James Corden, Bunny played along and answered those questions we all wanted to ask.

Among them, how did it go down with his folks when he announced he’d use the stage name Bad Bunny instead of Benito (he initially wanted to hide his features behind a bunny mask, à la Deadmau5 and Marshmello. “I never wanted to be so famous. So then I just went with the flow.”) Also, why “Bad Bunny” (no matter how bad he is, a bunny is “still looking cute…that’s me.”), and was there truth behind the rumor that Bunny nearly failed to make it for his Grammy-opening medley performance (yes, blame L.A. traffic).

The hip-hopper also discussed his love of drawing and wrestling. He demonstrated it, at one point enticing Corden into the ring with WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio.

The best of the action, however, was saved for the “karaoke” element, with host and talent hitting “Dakiti,” “I Like It,” “Tití Me Preguntó,” and covers of “Break Free” by Ariana Grande featuring Zedd, and finishing things up with Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” the biggest hit in the world last year.

Watch below.