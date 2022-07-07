Planning to Go to Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico Shows? Here’s What You Need to Know

Bad Bunny speaks onstage during the CinemaCon opening night and Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace on April 25, 2022 in Las Vegas.

During an Instagram Live on Saturday (July 2), Bad Bunny announced three shows at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico to help kick off his summer stadium tour.

The Puerto Rican hitmaker will perform July 28, 29 and 30 at the Choli, but if you’re thinking of buying tickets to one of the shows and don’t live in Puerto Rico, you may have to move quickly come up with a plan.

Tickets to the three shows will be sold in person at the venue only on July 9. According to a press release, fans can start lining up outside the venue as early as July 8 at 10 a.m. (local time) — and bring food with them but not a cooler — with tickets officially going on sale the morning after at 8 a.m.

People can buy up to four tickets per person, and prices range from $15 to $150. Once they’ve sold maximum capacity, fans will not be allowed to line up anymore. The reason behind selling tickets only in person, he explained during his Live, was to avoid ticket resales at a “crazy” price. Additionally, to be able to enter the venue to buy tickets, concertgoers will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The three Coliseo shows are set to take place just days before his highly anticipated stadium tour, which will kick off Aug. 5 at Campus Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and will make 15 U.S. stops, including Yankee Stadium in New York, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and Fenway Park in Boston.

In the U.S., Bunny will feature Alesso as a guest for 11 dates and Diplo as a guest at two dates, including the final show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 30. The tour then continues to Latin America for 14 stops in October, including Estadio Velez in Buenos Aires and Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

In April, Bad Bunny wrapped up his El Último Tour del Mundo, which grossed $116.8 million and sold 575,000 tickets, according to Billboard Boxscore.