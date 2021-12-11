Inside Badchella: Highlights From Bad Bunny’s ‘P FKN R’ Concert in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny went big and went home at his “P FKN R” show in Puerto Rico on Friday night (Dec. 10), which also marked his first concert in over two years since his X100Pre Tour.

Lines at San Juan’s Estadio Hiram Bithorn began to wrap around the stadium hours before gates opened at 4 p.m. Unofficially coined “Badchella” because of its Coachella-inspired aesthetics, the Puerto Rican artist gave attendees the ultimate fan experience.

As soon as doors opened, fans walked through the Bad Bunny museum that included two huge Bad Bunny inflatables and displayed actual belongings of the artist such as his Bugatti car and countless awards, to name a few.

Outside the stadium, a carnival atmosphere with various food trucks, a live DJ, a carousel, the merchandise booth, and different Bad Bunny stations for cute photo ops.

At around 7:30 p.m., fans rushed their way to general admission e to catch a good spot. Others took their seats. Outside, a long line still wrapped around the stadium with fans trying to get inside. For entrance, organizers required that all concert attendees show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or an official Vacu-Id provided by CESCO Digital, which slowed down the check-in process at the show.

Set to kick off at 8:30 p.m., the man of the hour did not jump on stage until 11:35 p.m. after all fans were inside, and after a nearly 10-minute intro that highlighted the best of Puerto Rico’s culture, athletes, activists, and artists.

“Sorry for the wait and thank you for being patient,” said Bunny, looking like a rock star in black leather pants and a mesh top. “I have the best fans in the world!”

He began the show performing “El Mundo es Mio” and continued with a streak of songs that formed part of his 2020 album, El Último Tour del Mundo, including “Booker T,” “Maldita Pobreza,” “La Noche de Anoche,” “Te Mudaste,” and “Sorry Papi” with newcomer Abra.

“Thank you for being here tonight,” he told the 40,000 people in the crowd. “I’m a bit nervous because it’s my first concert in two years. Everything is so different now but we’re here.”

Thirty minutes past midnight, Bad called on stage his first major guest of the night, Jhay Cortez. Together, they performed their hits “Como Se Siente,” “No Me Conoce,” and “Dákiti.”

Cortez was one of 10 special guests of the night, followed by J Balvin, who took the stage to perform “La Canción” and “AM (Remix)” with another special guest, Nio Garcia.

On the stage, Bad was accompanied by a live band and a group of fierce dancers. Massive screens showed groovy visuals for each performance, along with fireworks every so often, making the evening into a spectacle. The energy at the stadium was immaculate with fans of all ages dancing and singing at the top of their lungs.

At 1:10 a.m., the Puerto Rican artist performed “Si Veo a tu Mamá,” followed by all the bangers from his sophomore album, YHLQMDLG, such as “La Dificil,” “Vete,” “Ignorantes” with special guest Sech, “Una Vez” with special guest Mora, and “Hablamos Mañana” with special guest Duki.

“I released three albums and I haven’t been able to sing them live,” an emotional Bad Bunny said. “Thanks to you, I am where I am and have the success I have today. I’m always going to be grateful for you.”

Then, the Último Tour del Mundo truck pulled up at the middle of the stadium, becoming another stage for Bunny and his special guests: Myke Towers performing “Puesto Pa’ Guerriar” and “Bandido,” Romeo Santos playing “Volví,” and Arcangel delivering “P FKN R.” He also performed “Yonaguni” and “Callaita” live for the first time.

Bad Bunny topped off the night with his perreo gems “Yo Perreo Sola” and “Safaera.” “Thank you, you’re the best,” he assured his fans before jumping off the stage at 2:30 a.m.

Produced by Noah Assad Presents and Move Concerts, the two-day “P FKN R” concert cost over $10 million to produce. “This is not only the biggest event Puerto Rico will see but also the biggest that many people in the world will see,” Noah Assad said in a press conference earlier this week. “It’s been spectacular and collaborative. A lot of people have worked together to make this show happen and the idea is so that fans enjoy it to the max.”

“P FKN R,” which was live-streamed for additional fans at San Juan’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, continues with a second show on Saturday (Dec. 11). Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour del Mundo trek will kick off in February 2022.