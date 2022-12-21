Bad Bunny Teases Brand New Song Just in Time ‘to Close the Year’: Listen

Bad Bunny is doing it once again: surprising fans with brand-new music. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), just five days before Christmas, the Puerto Rican artist unleashed a preview of a never-before-heard track on TikTok.

“OK, now yes, check this out,” he said in the 50-second clip. “Let me play this for you. This is to close the year.”

Bunny’s sultry vocals are heard over a simple beat that soon transitions into a hard-hitting reggaeton. “He loves you and gives you everything/ But you’re the devil and you’re crazy for me/ You like the bad boys and are playing fire with me […] although you’re a sin, I’m going to hell following that big a–/ I’m on my way/ Today I’m picking you up after midnight,” he chants in the saucy snippet.

He teased fans some more in the caption. “Let me know if you want another preview,” he wrote, which has fans speculating in the comments that this could either mark the return of “Trap Bunny,” or that he might drop a whole new album before 2022 comes to an end.

As fans patiently wait for El Conejo’s next big move, there’s no denying that Bad Bunny was the year’s biggest music star.

Bad Bunny ruled Billboard’s year-end Top Artists chart for the first time, while his Un Verano Sin Ti made history as the first all-Spanish album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 year-end albums chart (and has spent 13 weeks at the top so far), and the album also became the first-ever all-Spanish release to earn a Grammy nomination for album of the year.

He also closed out the year with his record-breaking $435 million in tour grosses that combine more than 80 concerts from two separate tours (El Último Tour del Mundo and The World’s Hottest Tour). That amount became the highest gross for an artist in a calendar year since Billboard Boxscore launched in the late 1980s.

The unreleased track he teased on TikTok will follow his Arcangel-assisted “La Jumpa,” which debuted at No. 3 on the Hot Latin Songs chart dated Dec. 10, 2022.

Listen to his snippet of new music below: