Bad Bunny Teases Emotional EDM Track: Listen to the Preview

Bad Bunny is at it again, teasing fans with more new music for 2023.

In a one-minute video posted on his TikTok account Monday night (May 15), the Puerto Rican artist is in a vibrant room, rocking an all-black leather outfit and his natural curls. “Check this out,” he says in Spanish before pressing play.

A dramatic melody then begins, backed by Bad’s signature deep vocals. “Baby, tell me the truth if you forgot about me/ I know it was only one night, that we’re not going to repeat/ In you I wanted to find what I lost in someone else/ Your pride doesn’t want to speak to me, so we’re going to compete,” he passionately chants in the opening verse.

Then, the rhythm transitions to a Jersey Club-inspired beat (a hybrid of house and hip-hop), where he continues, “I don’t like to lose, tell me what you’re doing to do.”

In the caption, he asked his over 31 million followers, “Tell me if you like it and I’ll send it to you via WhatsApp :)”

The upcoming single comes on the heels of his collaboration on Grupo Frontera hit “un x100to,” which marked his first time dipping his toes in the norteño-cumbia realm. The song earned Frontera its highest debut on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, entering at No. 3 on the April 29-dated ranking, and later hitting No. 1 on both the Latin Airplay chart and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Last year, the artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio told Billboard his plans of taking a break in 2023, but would still release music.

“I’m taking a break. 2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he said. “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your a– off.”

Listen to the preview of his next single below: