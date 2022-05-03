Bad Bunny Reveals He Wore His Met Gala Outfit While Working on His New Album

Bad Bunny at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Bad Bunny is just days from releasing his fifth studio album Un Verano Sin Ti. “It’s very special,” he told The View onTuesday morning (May 3).

After turning heads during his Met Gala debut on Monday night, where he rocked a long Burberry coat and decorated updo, the Puerto Rican singer visited the daytime talk show to talk about his upcoming album, his starring role in a Marvel movie, and more.

“Last night I was working,” he said. “My new album is out this Friday. After the Met Gala, I went to the studio in the same outfit. People at the studio were looking at me like, ‘Really? You’re going to record a reggaeton song with that look?’”

Explore Explore Bad Bunny See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On May 6, Bunny will drop his 23-song set, his first in two years, following X100Pre, YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir and El Ultimo Tour del Mundo. Mundo made history as the first all-Spanish-language album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

“It has a good vibe. It’s a whole summer vibe,” he expressed, saying the album reflects all of his summers growing up. “It’s very emotional and has special feelings.”

While on the show, Bunny also talked about discovering his passion for music when he was a kid, crediting Puerto Rico’s huge music culture.

“We have a lot of great musicians and singers in all genres from salsa to bolero and I think it’s something I have in my soul,” he said. “I think the first time I heard Vico C, Tego Calderon, I knew it was what I wanted to do the rest of my life. It was a dream and now I’m happy it came true.”

As for becoming the first Latino lead role and character in a Marvel movie, the artist admitted that he still can’t believe it. “It’s amazing but I’m very confused,” he fessed up about the upcoming El Muerto flick. “I’m very excited, happy, and proud. I think people will be proud of my work.”

Watch the complete interview below: