Bad Bunny Teases When His New Album Is Arriving in His First Instagram Reel: Watch

Bad Bunny has been inactive on Instagram after wiping out all of his photos and videos from his feed on New Year’s Eve. But on Monday (Jan. 24), the Puerto Rican rapper made a comeback with two major announcements for his fans.

In his first-ever Instagram reel, Bad Bunny not only revealed plans for a second tour in 2022, but also shared details about his new album. The one-minute video opens with Bad Bunny and his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, having a romantic beach dinner and enjoying a conversation.

Explore Explore Bad Bunny See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Don’t leave me alone,” she says.

“I have to work and do things, but I will never leave you alone, obviously,” the artist replies. He then gets up and Spanish actor Mario Casas steps in to have dinner with Gaby.

“We need to start worrying less and enjoy life more because it passes by fast, very fast, just like the tickets selling out for El Último Tour del Mundo,” Bunny said. “I was thinking, ‘What if I announce my next tour?’ Therefore, while I work on my new album, which will come out this year, you can buy tickets for my next tour.”

The video comes on the heels of Bunny announcing his 29-date stadium trek called World’s Hottest Tour.

Promoted by Live Nation and CMN, Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour kicks off Aug. 5 at Campus Stadium in Orlando, and will make 15 U.S. stops, including Yankee Stadium in New York, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and Fenway Park in Boston. The tour then continues to South America for 14 stops in October, including Estadio Velez in Buenos Aires and Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Last year, the 27-year-old sold 480,000 tickets and grossed $84 million in a single day when his 2022 El Último Tour del Mundo tour went on sale. It became Ticketmaster’s top-selling tour in the first day since Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II Tour in 2018.

Tickets for the World’s Hottest Tour go on presale Wednesday (Jan. 26) at 12 p.m. via worldshottesttour.com, and go on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. local time on Friday, Jan. 28.

Watch Bad Bunny’s announcement below.