Bad Bunny & Ñengo Flow Drop Surprise Track ‘Gato de Noche’: Stream It Now

Just two days after teasing fans with new music, Bad Bunny officially unleashed the track called “Gato de Noche” in collaboration with Ñengo Flow, out today (Dec. 22). “This is to close the year,” he said on TikTok just hours before blessing fans with the surprise song.

Urbano veteran Ñengo recruited Bunny for “Gato de Noche,” a hard-hitting reggaeton track from the point of view of the “chico malo” (bad boy) who’s after a taken lady. “He loves you and gives you everything/ But you’re the devil and you’re crazy for me/ You like the bad boys and are playing fire with me […] although you’re a sin, I’m going to hell following that big a–/ I’m on my way/ Today I’m picking you up after midnight,” Bunny chants in the sultry lyrics.

“With the real beast,” the Puerto Rican act said of Ñengo when he revealed the collab on his Instagram stories. The pair have many collaborative efforts, including “Que Malo” and “Safaera,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart dated April 11, 2020. Both tracks form part of Bunny’s YHLQMDLG album.

“Gato de Noche” follows the Arcangel and Bad Bunny track “La Jumpa,” which debuted at No. 3 on the Hot Latin Songs chart dated Dec. 10, 2022 and wraps up Bunny’s fruitful year.

In 2022, Bunny ruled Billboard’s year-end Top Artists chart for the first time, while his Un Verano Sin Ti made history as the first all-Spanish album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 year-end albums chart. He also closed out the year with a record-breaking $435 million in tour grosses that combine more than 80 concerts from two separate tours (El Último Tour del Mundo and The World’s Hottest Tour).

Watch the “Gato de Noche” video below.