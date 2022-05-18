Here Are the English Lyrics to Bad Bunny’s Chart-Topping ‘Moscow Mule’

All the tracks on Bad Bunny‘s new album, Un Verano Sin Ti, have entered the all-metric Hot Latin Songs chart. Of the 23, “Moscow Mule” takes the No. 1 spot on the tally (dated May 21.). The certified hit, powered by an irresistible reggaetón beat, opens the set, which was released May 5.
“Moscow Mule” finds Bunny lusting over a new lover with whom he wants to live in the moment. It is also one of the few tracks on the album that has an official music video, which is directed by Bunny’s longtime collaborator Stillz. In the visual, Bunny appears completely naked. Then, when the camera zooms in, he’s a genital-less merman who’s living his best life.
Un Verano Sin Ti debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts. Bunny’s new record-breaking LP arrived at the summit with 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 12, according to Luminate, marking the biggest week for any Latin music album by equivalent album units earned, and his best week ever in terms of units.
Below, “Moscow Mule’s” full lyrics translated to English.
If I don’t write you
You don’t write me, ey
If you want, I’ll look for you
I know where you live
Maybe today you’re annoyed
But deep inside there’s joy
If you want I’ll pull it out
Two drinks and you know I get horny
We’re not official
But we’ve been entangled for a while
WhatsApp without a photo
You don’t save my contact (ey, ey, ey, ey)
But I’ll take it out
Two drinks and you know that I get horny
We’re not official
But we’ve been entangled for a while
WhatsApp without a photo
You don’t save my contact (ey, ey, ey, ey)
Everything is underwater
Baby, let’s go to fourth quarter
In the Uru’ eating each other
You won’t compare me
Ey, be careful with those jeans
I’ll destroy that booty
I don’t know if I’ll see you again
If I’ll get lost tomorrow
You’re a player
You did a crossover
This time you played me
You gave me a game over, eh, eh
Because I can’t forget
The perreo
That went viral
Tell me if you’re staying tomorrow
After the alarm goes off, I’ll give it to you
Ey, you’re not going to work, no
If you want I’ll take it out
Two drinks and you know that I get horny
We’re not official
But we’ve been entangled for a while
WhatsApp without a photo
You don’t save my contact (ey, ey, ey, ey)
But I’ll take it out
Two drinks and you know that I get horny
We’re not official
But we’ve been entangled for a while
WhatsApp without a photo
You don’t save my contact (ey, ey, ey, ey)
I like them like that
With attitude
Mami, you look good naked
Maybe you didn’t feel what I felt
But I owe you a night in the suite
To give you some
Go on, mami, talk
You’re a devil
Stop pretending
To give you some
Go on, mami, talk
You’re a devil
Stop pretending
No, no, no, no (no, no, no, no)
No, no, no, no (no, no, no, no)
No, no, no, no (no, no, no, no)
Ey, I don’t know about you
But I want to wake up naked
On a beach near Bali, if not, Cancun
Get another Moscow Mule
Because I’m high, high
Come and crash
With me, it’s over
Baby, you’re big
That I’m high, high
Come and crash
With me, it’s over
It’s over, ey
Mami, you want perreo
You want perreo
You want arousal
You want arousal
Mami, you want perreo
You want perreo