Here Are the English Lyrics to Bad Bunny’s Chart-Topping ‘Moscow Mule’

All the tracks on Bad Bunny‘s new album, Un Verano Sin Ti, have entered the all-metric Hot Latin Songs chart. Of the 23, “Moscow Mule” takes the No. 1 spot on the tally (dated May 21.). The certified hit, powered by an irresistible reggaetón beat, opens the set, which was released May 5.

“Moscow Mule” finds Bunny lusting over a new lover with whom he wants to live in the moment. It is also one of the few tracks on the album that has an official music video, which is directed by Bunny’s longtime collaborator Stillz. In the visual, Bunny appears completely naked. Then, when the camera zooms in, he’s a genital-less merman who’s living his best life.

Un Verano Sin Ti debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts. Bunny’s new record-breaking LP arrived at the summit with 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 12, according to Luminate, marking the biggest week for any Latin music album by equivalent album units earned, and his best week ever in terms of units.

Below, “Moscow Mule’s” full lyrics translated to English.

If I don’t write you

You don’t write me, ey

If you want, I’ll look for you

I know where you live

Maybe today you’re annoyed

But deep inside there’s joy

If you want I’ll pull it out

Two drinks and you know I get horny

We’re not official

But we’ve been entangled for a while

WhatsApp without a photo

You don’t save my contact (ey, ey, ey, ey)

But I’ll take it out

Two drinks and you know that I get horny

We’re not official

But we’ve been entangled for a while

WhatsApp without a photo

You don’t save my contact (ey, ey, ey, ey)

Everything is underwater

Baby, let’s go to fourth quarter

In the Uru’ eating each other

You won’t compare me

Ey, be careful with those jeans

I’ll destroy that booty

I don’t know if I’ll see you again

If I’ll get lost tomorrow

You’re a player

You did a crossover

This time you played me

You gave me a game over, eh, eh

Because I can’t forget

The perreo

That went viral

Tell me if you’re staying tomorrow

After the alarm goes off, I’ll give it to you

Ey, you’re not going to work, no

If you want I’ll take it out

Two drinks and you know that I get horny

We’re not official

But we’ve been entangled for a while

WhatsApp without a photo

You don’t save my contact (ey, ey, ey, ey)

But I’ll take it out

Two drinks and you know that I get horny

We’re not official

But we’ve been entangled for a while

WhatsApp without a photo

You don’t save my contact (ey, ey, ey, ey)

I like them like that

With attitude

Mami, you look good naked

Maybe you didn’t feel what I felt

But I owe you a night in the suite

To give you some

Go on, mami, talk

You’re a devil

Stop pretending

To give you some

Go on, mami, talk

You’re a devil

Stop pretending

No, no, no, no (no, no, no, no)

No, no, no, no (no, no, no, no)

No, no, no, no (no, no, no, no)

Ey, I don’t know about you

But I want to wake up naked

On a beach near Bali, if not, Cancun

Get another Moscow Mule

Because I’m high, high

Come and crash

With me, it’s over

Baby, you’re big

That I’m high, high

Come and crash

With me, it’s over

It’s over, ey

Mami, you want perreo

You want perreo

You want arousal

You want arousal

Mami, you want perreo

You want perreo