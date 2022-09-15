Bad Bunny Meets Uvalde Shooting Survivor at Un Verano Sin Ti Show in Texas

Bad Bunny took some time during his tour stop in Arlington, Texas, to meet with 10-year-old Uvalde survivor Mayah Zamora. The two met backstage and snapped a picture together. The Puerto Rican hitmaker also signed a T-shirt for the little girl and gifted her official Un Verano Sin Ti Tour merchandise.

Pictures of the meet-and-greet were shared on social media by the Correa Family Foundation — a nonprofit founded by Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa — who wrote the following caption alongside a gallery of photos.

“A huge thank you to @badbunnypr for welcoming our Hero of the Month, Mayah Zamora, to your concert, and for making sure she had a beautiful and fun night dancing with her family! All the love she received from you and your team @noahassad @rimas made this an incredible experience she and her family will cherish. We are so happy to be able to continue our initiative to support Uvalde survivors.”

The 10-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde had spent more than two months in the hospital. She was severely wounded in the May 24 massacre where a gunman killed 19 of Zamora’s schoolmates and two teachers.

According to another post by the Correa Family Foundation, she was “severely and critically wounded herself,” and after being released from the hospital, she didn’t want to go home after finding out the gunman lived just blocks from her. Now, thanks to donations by artists such as Bad Bunny, Wisin y Yandel and Bunny’s label Rimas, Zamora will get a new house.

“We were proud to announce yesterday that thanks to the generosity of numerous donors, we have secured the funding to build Mayah and her family a new home in a location where she feels safe and comfortable,” the foundation shared. “We hope this will be an opportunity for Mayah and her family to rebuild their lives, make new memories, and look towards a bright future.”