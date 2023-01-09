Bad Bunny Makes Instagram Private & Shares Cryptic Twitter Message

Bad Bunny never confirmed he’s retiring from music, but his latest moves on social media seem to indicate he’s stepping back.

At 44.9 million followers and with 17 posts, the Puerto Rican artist decided to make his Instagram profile private. Meanwhile, on Twitter — where he boasts nearly five million followers — he shared a cryptic message in his bio: “me van a extrañar…,” which translates to “you will miss me.” Both his Facebook page (with 14 million followers) and TikTok (more than 30 million followers) remain public.

The changes on his social media pages come just one week after the artist made headlines for throwing a fan’s phone in the Dominican Republic. In a video that went viral during the holidays, the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer is seen walking with his group of friends and team when an excited fan approached him with her phone and began recording in selfie mode. Just seconds later, an annoyed Bunny grabbed the phone and threw it into the bushes.

In a since-deleted tweet, he expressed that “the person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a freaking phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a disrespect, and I will treat it as is.”

Bunny wrapped 2022 as Billboard’s year-end Top Artists chart for the first time, while his Un Verano Sin Ti made history as the first all-Spanish album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 year-end albums chart. He also closed out the year with a record-breaking $435 million in tour grosses that combine more than 80 concerts from two separate tours (El Último Tour del Mundo and The World’s Hottest Tour).

Although it’s uncertain whether Bad Bunny will release music or not this year, he recently confirmed to Billboard that “I’m taking a break. 2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he said. “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your a– off.”