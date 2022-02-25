Bad Bunny’s ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ Makes Stop In L.A.: ‘There’s Nothing Like Being Here’

Bad Bunny is no stranger to performing atop a moving vehicle. In fact, back in late 2020, he performed an entire concert on top of a bus that traveled around New York. Now, on his El Último Tour del Mundo, the Puerto Rican star ditches the bus and arrives in his iconic tractor-trailer, which serves as his stage for the duration of a two-hour show that’s part of his sold-out arena trek.

Explore Explore Bad Bunny See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

After kicking off his tour in Denver on Feb. 9, El Conejo Malo and his big rig truck traveled West to Los Angeles to perform the first of his three concerts in the City of Angels. The first one on Feb. 24, which took place at the CryptoArena.com (the next two shows are at The Forum), was an emotional one for Bad Bunny, who wore a purple and yellow puffer jacket and purple slacks in honor of the Lakers. His jersey underneath his oversized jacket was an homage to one of his idols: Kobe Bryant. Bad Bunny wore his No. 24 jersey during the entire concert.

“I will always say this but nothing compares to our nights in L.A.,” he said to a roaring crowd that filled every corner and seat of the arena and not once sat down during the show. “There’s nothing like being here and having you all this close. I want to take advantage of this moment to thank you for supporting me. From the bottom of my heart.”

During the riveting show, which he dedicated to “all the hard-working people who don’t give up on their dreams,” his tractor-trailer became a literal transformer. After arriving on top of the vehicle, the truck slowly transitioned to a three-part runway that placed Bad Bunny in a 360-style stage giving his thousands of fans the perfect view of the man they had been waiting (and paid big bucks) to see in concert. And even if you were up in the nosebleed section, you felt close to him thanks to eight gigantic screens that moved in sync with the artist to make him seem more in-your-face.

His first song was a statement. “Estoy en mi peak (I’m at my peak),” he rapped, opening with the attitude-filled “Booker T.” Stopping sporadically only to give fans quotes to live by, he went on to perform back-t0-back bangers from his history-making album, El Último Tour del Mundo, such as “Yo Vist Así,” “Maldita Pobreza,” “La Noche de Anoche,” “Trellas” “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” and “Te Mudaste.”

“It was an album that I made with so much love,” he confessed. “I wrote it all during the first few weeks of lockdown and, at times, I thought I’d never get to perform it live. I’ll forever be grateful.”

Not only was he there to pay tribute to his latest album, he also blessed attendees singing fan favorites from his chart-topping 2020 set YHLQMDLG. From “Si Veo a tu Mamá” to “Yo Perreo Sola” and, of course, the perreo anthem “Safaera.”

Bunny also performed “Una Vez” with special guest, Mora, his Julieta Venegas-assisted “Lo Siento BB :/,” the Aventura-led “Volví” and closed with global smash hit, “Dákiti.”

“Always believe in your goals,” said Bunny — whose 36-date El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo arena tour sold out in record time and even before kicking off this current tour, announced an ambitious 29-date stadium tour for later this year. “Believe in your dreams and respect them, even if no one else will. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. I was a little kid from Puerto Rico who was a dreamer and look at where I’m at now.”

Bunny’s stop in L.A. continues with two back-to-back shows at The Forum Feb. 25-26.