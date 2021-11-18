Bad Bunny Rocks Out During Latin Grammy Performance

Bad Bunny was on fire during his soul-baring performance of “Maldita Pobreza” at the 2021 Latin Grammy awards.

Surrounded by pulsing flames, the Latin Grammy winner closed out the night with the somber deep cut, alongside a full band. Sporting a dark pink suit and curly mohawk, the hitmaker entered the stage with a black veil covering his face and inverted coloring on screen. Joining the band, Benito rocked out for the rest of his performance, as strobe lights flashed in the background.

The Puerto Rican chart topper is among the most-nominated acts at the 2021 Latin Grammys, winning best rap/hip-hop song for “Booker T” and best urban album for El Último Tour Del Mundo. He is preceded by Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo with 10 nods, tropical music icon Juan Luis Guerra with six and Spanish rapper Tangana with five nominations.

Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera, and Roselyn Sánchez, the 22nd annual Latin Grammys Awards includes a star-studded lineup of both performers and presenters such as C. Tangana, Maná, Los Dos Carnales, Ozuna, Gloria Trevi, and Myke Towers, among others, taking the stage.

With the theme “rediscovering life through music,” the three-hour show “[invites] audiences to rediscover what’s important in life using music as a storyline,” according to a statement from the Latin Recording Academy.