Bad Bunny & Karol G Are Among the Most Streamed Latin Artists on Spotify in 2022

The rapper is the platform's most streamed artist globally for the third consecutive year.

Bad Bunny
For the third year running, Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist in the world on Spotify in 2022, the music streamer announced Wednesday (Nov. 30). While the Puerto Rican artist last year did not have an album among the five most streamed on the platform, this time, his Un Verano Sin Ti ends the year as the most streamed album globally and the most streamed in the U.S., besting Harry Styles and Olivia Rodrigo.

In the most streamed songs category, Styles’ “As It Was” leads, but Bunny still placed two songs in the top five: “Me Porto Bonito” with Chencho Corleone and “Tití me Preguntó” at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.

Beyond Bunny, the most streamed Latin artists on Spotify in 2022 were J Balvin, Rauw Alejandro, Daddy Yankee and Karol G., with slight variations in order between the U.S. and the world. While Balvin came in second in streams in the U.S., Alejandro bested him globally, with Yankee coming in at No. 4 and Karol G at No. 5.

The “Provenza” singer was the most streamed female Latin artist in the world for the third consecutive year. She was followed by Shakira and Rosalía, while Latin heritage artists Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez came in at Nos. 4 and 5 respectively.

All told, there are 10 Latin artists within the Top 50 global most-streamed artists: Rauw Alejandro is the 11th most-streamed artist of the year, followed by J Balvin (#19), Daddy Yankee (#25) and Karol G (#27). Additional artists within the top 50 include Ozuna (#38), Anuel AA (#39), Feid (#48), Bizarrap (#49), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (#50).

Here are Spotify’s year-end Latin ranks:

Most Streamed Latin Artists Globally 

  1. Bad Bunny 
  2. Rauw Alejandro
  3. J Balvin
  4. Daddy Yankee
  5. Karol G

Most Streamed Latin Female Artists Globally 

  1. Karol G 
  2. Shakira
  3. Rosalia
  4. Camila Cabello
  5. Selena Gomez

