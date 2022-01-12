Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” Enters YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez have added another entry to YouTube’s Billion Views Club with their edgy collaboration “Dákiti.” They first joined the list with their 2019 banger “No Me Conoce” in collaboration with J Balvin.

The official music video for “Dákiti,” which shows the two artists performing the song at a beach setting, premiered on Oct. 20, 2020.

This marks Bunny’s seventh video (following “Te Bote Remix,” “Mayores,” “No Me Conoce,” “I Like It,” “Mia,” and “Tu No Vive Asi) and Cortez’s second visual to achieve the milestone.

Four other Bad Bunny videos are soon to hit one billion views, including “Si Tu Novio te Deja Sola” with Balvin, the Karol G-assisted “Ahora me Llama,” “Amorfoda,” and “Soy Peor,” all of which have more than 900,000 views.

“Working with Jhay is always a good experience,” Bad Bunny previously told Billboard. “We’ve worked together on the remix of ‘No Me Conoce,’ which was a global hit, and the remix of ‘Como Se Siente,’ and people have always enjoyed our collaborations. In this case, it’s the first time we were able to work together in the studio, unlike the other two songs that were done via phone. Sharing ideas in person is the key to the success of the song.”

On the Billboard charts, “Dákiti,” part of Bunny’s chart-topping album El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, hit No. 1 on Jan. 2, 2021, and spent 27 consecutive weeks at the top. The fiery joint also topped at No. 1 on Billboard’s Year-End Hot Latin Songs chart.