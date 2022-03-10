All Of Bad Bunny’s No. 1 Hits on Hot Latin Songs Chart: ‘Dakiti,’ ‘Mia’ & More

Bad Bunny performs onstage during his "Worlds Hottest Tour" at The Forum in Los Angeles, California on February 25, 2022.

Happy Birthday, Bad Bunny!

The artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio turns 28 years old today (March 10) and in celebration, Billboard has compiled all of his songs to have topped the Hot Latin Songs chart. The chart ranks the most popular Latin songs of the week, blending airplay, streaming, and digital sales data.

His first No. 1 banger arrived in 2018 as part of Nio Garcia and Casper Magico’s “Te Bote” alongside Darell, Nicky Jam, and Ozuna. His Drake-assisted “Mia” also topped the chart for 16 weeks that same year.

Since then, the Puerto Rican star, who’s currently on his El Ultimo Tour del Mundo trek, has been unstoppable, landing at No. 1 on seven more occasions, including three solo hits. His longest-running title is the edgy reggaeton “Dakiti” with Jhay Cortez, which debuted and peaked at No. 1 in November 2020, and ruled for 27 weeks.

Below, check out all of Bad Bunny’s No. 1 hits.

“Te Bote,” Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, & Bad Bunny

On the Chart: Peaked at No. 1 on May 26, 2018, and ruled for 14 weeks

“Mia,” Bad Bunny featuring Drake

On the Chart: Peaked at No. 1 on Oct. 27, 2018, and ruled for 16 weeks

“La Cancion,” J Balvin & Bad Bunny

On the Chart: Peaked at No. 1 on Nov. 30, 2019, and rules for one week

“Vete,” Bad Bunny

On the Chart: Peaked at No. 1 on Dec. 7, 2019, and ruled for four weeks

“Si Veo a Tu Mama,” Bad Bunny

On the Chart: Debuted and peaked at No. 1 on March 14, 2020, and ruled for one week

“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

On the Chart: Debuted and peaked at No. 1 on Aug. 8, 2020, and ruled for five weeks

“Dakiti,” Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

On the Chart: Debuted and peaked at No. 1 on Nov. 14, 2020, and ruled for 27 weeks

“Yonaguni,” Bad Bunny

On the Chart: Debuted and peaked at No. 1 on June 19, 2021, and ruled for five weeks

“Volvi,” Aventura x Bad Bunny

On the Chart: Peaked at No. 1 on Aug. 21, 2021, and ruled for one week