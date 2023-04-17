Here Is the Lyric Translation to Bad Bunny & Grupo Frontera’s ‘un x100to’

When two ‘perfect worlds’ join forces, a new heartbreak anthem gets delivered. On Monday (April 17), Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny officially dropped “un x100to” (one percent) after Benito showed off his cumbia-dancing skills on his TikTok account before a surprise announcement posted on Sunday (April 16) afternoon.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bad Bunny grupo frontera See latest videos, charts and news

Produced and composed by Latin hitmaker Edgar Barrer, the romantic cumbia-norteño — backed by the captivating percussion and an accordion melody, and Grupo Frontera’s signature tunes — narrates the story of a person who misses their ex and makes a phone call with one percent of battery left on their phone.

Below, read the full lyrics translated into English.

I have 1% left

And I’ll use it to tell you how sorry I am.

That if they see me with another at a club, I’m just wasting time

Baby, why am I lying to you?

That they saw me happy is not true

nothing makes me laugh anymore

Only when I see the photos and videos I have of you

I went out with another to forget you, and she had the perfume that you like

I light it up to go to sleep

Because I sleep better if I dream that you are here

If you knew that I wrote to you

I have not sent the messages, they are all still there

Wow, how much it has cost me

Maybe I did you a favor when I left your side

Drunk looking at your photos. It hurts to see that you have improved

You don’t have gray days, and the scars no longer hurt

And I am thinking whether to tell you that

I have 1% left

And I’ll use it to tell you how sorry I am.

That if they see me with another at a club, I’m just wasting time

Baby, why am I lying to you?

That they saw me happy is not true, (hey)

I haven’t thought about you in a long time

Drunk, your Insta I checked

Baby, I already know that you are doing well

That you don’t have to know about me, hey, hey

Living in a hell that I set on fire myself

Playing with you as if it were the ten

I feel that I am no longer in your heart, now I am at your feet’

Begging you, drowning in tequila

The boys’ are asking me out

I have a good time, but I always end up missing you

Drowning in tequila, hey

‘Las morritas’ texting me, hey

Where is the peda today, but

I have 1% left

And I’ll use it to tell you how sorry I am.

That if they see me with another at a club, I’m just wasting time

Baby, why am I lying to you?

That they saw me happy is not true, (hey)

And this is Grupo Frontera

And the ‘compa’ Bad Bunny