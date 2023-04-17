×
 
Here Is the Lyric Translation to Bad Bunny & Grupo Frontera’s ‘un x100to’

The track marks their first collaborative effort—and Bad Bunny's second Regional Mexican collab.

When two ‘perfect worlds’ join forces, a new heartbreak anthem gets delivered. On Monday (April 17), Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny officially dropped “un x100to” (one percent) after Benito showed off his cumbia-dancing skills on his TikTok account before a surprise announcement posted on Sunday (April 16) afternoon.

Produced and composed by Latin hitmaker Edgar Barrer, the romantic cumbia-norteño — backed by the captivating percussion and an accordion melody, and Grupo Frontera’s signature tunes — narrates the story of a person who misses their ex and makes a phone call with one percent of battery left on their phone.

Below, read the full lyrics translated into English.

I have 1% left
And I’ll use it to tell you how sorry I am.
That if they see me with another at a club, I’m just wasting time
Baby, why am I lying to you?
That they saw me happy is not true

nothing makes me laugh anymore
Only when I see the photos and videos I have of you
I went out with another to forget you, and she had the perfume that you like
I light it up to go to sleep
Because I sleep better if I dream that you are here
If you knew that I wrote to you
I have not sent the messages, they are all still there
Wow, how much it has cost me
Maybe I did you a favor when I left your side
Drunk looking at your photos. It hurts to see that you have improved
You don’t have gray days, and the scars no longer hurt
And I am thinking whether to tell you that

I have 1% left
And I’ll use it to tell you how sorry I am.
That if they see me with another at a club, I’m just wasting time
Baby, why am I lying to you?
That they saw me happy is not true, (hey)

I haven’t thought about you in a long time
Drunk, your Insta I checked
Baby, I already know that you are doing well
That you don’t have to know about me, hey, hey
Living in a hell that I set on fire myself
Playing with you as if it were the ten
I feel that I am no longer in your heart, now I am at your feet’
Begging you, drowning in tequila
The boys’ are asking me out
I have a good time, but I always end up missing you
Drowning in tequila, hey
‘Las morritas’ texting me, hey
Where is the peda today, but

I have 1% left
And I’ll use it to tell you how sorry I am.
That if they see me with another at a club, I’m just wasting time
Baby, why am I lying to you?
That they saw me happy is not true, (hey)

And this is Grupo Frontera
And the ‘compa’ Bad Bunny

