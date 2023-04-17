×
 
Bad Bunny & Grupo Frontera Drop Romantic Cumbia ‘un x100to’: Stream It Now

The track marks their first collaborative effort—and a new twist for Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny Grupo Frontera
Bad Bunny & Grupo Frontera Eric Rojas
Español

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny officially dropped “un x100to” (one percent) on Monday (April 17), marking the first collaboration between the two acts, and a new twist for Bad Bunny.

Produced and composed by Latin hitmaker Edgar Barrer, the romantic cumbia-norteño narrates the story of a person who misses their ex and makes an important phone call with one percent of battery left on their phone.

The Spanish-language ballad’s lyrics translate to: “I have only 1% left, and I’ll use it to say I’m so sorry/ If they’ve seen me in the disco with someone else, it’s just wasting my time/ Baby, I can’t lie to you; That story that they saw me all happy, that’s not true/ Nothing makes me laugh anymore, only when I see the photos and videos I see of you.”

An official music video shows the group and Bunny performing the song in front of an isolated ranch in a desert (watch it below).

The Puerto Rican artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio first teased the track on his TikTok account on Sunday (April 16), where he’s seen singing part of the nostalgic lyrics and flaunting his cumbia-dancing skills.

Although he’s a longtime fan of regional Mexican music, his new track with Grupo Frontera is only his second regional Mexican collab. Prior to this, he worked with Natanael Cano for a remix of “Soy el Diablo,” a corrido. Over the weekend, after he headlined Coachella, he also posted a video singing along to Cano’s “AMG” in collaboration with Peso Pluma and Gabito Ballesteros.

Watch the music video for “un X100to” below.

