Bad Bunny Spreads Holiday Joy in Puerto Rico With ‘Bonita Tradición’ Gift Drive

The artist's Good Bunny Foundation held a Christmas toy giveaway on Tuesday.

Bad Bunny is ending the year by giving back to his beloved Puerto Rico.

The superstar helped spread holiday joy on the island on Tuesday (Dec. 27) with the “Bonita Tradición” gift drive, which was held at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Good Bunny Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Billboard‘s Top Artist of 2022, handed out 20,000 gifts (sports equipment, instruments, paint materials and more) to the children who attended the drive.

The event also includes stations serving traditional food and drinks, as well as live music and an opportunity to get a picture with Los Reyes Magos and Bad Bunny himself. “We want to close the year in the best way, bringing a bit of joy, hope, and love to the children with an event that reflects the best of this time with a very special emphasis on the traditions of our island,” José “Che Juan” Torres, director of the Good Bunny Foundation, previously said in a press statement.

Recently, Bunny — who was Spotify’s most streamed artist globally for a third consecutive year — released his new track, “Gato de Noche,” in collaboration with Ñengo Flow. “This is to close the year,” he said on TikTok just hours before blessing fans with the surprise song on Dec. 22.

“With the real beast,” the Puerto Rican act said of Ñengo when he revealed the collab on his Instagram Stories. The pair has many collaborative efforts, including “Que Malo” and “Safaera” (also featuring Jowell & Randy), with the latter peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart dated April 11, 2020. Both tracks come from Bunny’s YHLQMDLG album.

