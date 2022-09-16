Bad Bunny Explores Blackouts and Gentrification in Puerto Rico With 23-Minute ‘El Apagón’ Music Video

Bad Bunny isn’t tip-toeing around some of the most pressing issues facing his beloved Puerto Rico. In his most recent music video — which really is a nearly 23-minute long documentary for his blunt track “El Apagón” — the chart-topping artist addresses blackouts and gentrification, among other topics, taking aim at the local government for their inaction when it comes to these social issues.

“I hope people in PR can watch my video before the lights go out,” he posted on Instagram Stories Friday (Sept. 16), minutes after releasing the clip, which begins with the song’s intro powered by thumping beats while featuring locals singing along to his song. Then, at the one-minute-mark, the song stops and in come news reports of blackouts that’ve now become the norm in Puerto Rico, impacting the daily lives of citizens — including children having to do their homework in the dark.

There are also reports about LUMA Energy, the company the Puerto Rican government hired to “modernize and maintain” the island’s power grid, and the little action they’ve taken to fix electricity issues. The Puerto Rican power grid has been in poor shape since Hurricane Maria struck in 2017, leaving the island’s energy infrastructure in bad shape. Bunny has criticized LUMA before, specifically during his concerts in Puerto Rico right before singing this track.

The video then goes back to the song, this time featuring a handful of people at a club having the time of their lives. Shortly after, the remainder of the short film is dedicated to gentrification and displacing Puerto Ricans are facing. “They are displacing the native boricua from here,” a woman says sitting in front of a group of people who are figuring out where to go after they’ve been displaced from their own homes.

The documentary’s news reports are led by Puerto Rican journalist Bianca Graulau, who’s done significant reporting on these topics. On Instagram, she posted: “What an honor for them to trust me to tell the stories of our community. Thank you to all of those that made this project a reality. And thank you, Bad Bunny, for sharing your platform and supporting independent journalism.”

The track is part of his Billboard 200-topping album, Un Verano Sin Ti, which currently hit its 10th nonconsecutive week at No. 1. Watch “El Apagón: Aquí Vive Gente” below: