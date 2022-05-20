Here Are the English Lyrics to Bad Bunny’s Party Anthem ‘Despues De La Playa’

Bad Bunny continues to make the rounds with his historic album Un Verano Sin Ti, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with the year’s biggest week for any album: 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., according to Luminate.
On Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart, all 23 tracks entered the top 25, with even his 2019 banger “Callaita” re-entering the chart. One of his newer tracks, “Despues de la Playa,” debuted at No. 3, following the chart-topping “Moscow Mule” and his full-fledged dembow “Titi Me Pregunto” at No. 2.
“Despues de la Playa,” which translates to “after the beach,” is a fast-paced mambo and merengue fusion that was recorded with a live band, making this the most energetic song on the album.
Below, read the full lyrics translated into English.
You say I’m not a risk-taker
If you only knew that I’m on fire
Tell me what’s your game and I’ll play
Let’s not leave this for later
That the light’s already off
I wanna know if you want the same thing I do
Tell me where do we go after the beach
If we get dry, I’ll bring the towel
And later we get wet but in my bed
I’m going to give it to you hard
Tell me where do we go after the beach
If we get dry, I’ll bring the towel
And later we get wet but in my bed
I’m going to give it to you hard
Tell me, are we going to the mambo or not?
You tell me, baby
Zumba
What?
Ey-ey-ey
Today’s the day
Uh, ey
Tell me where do we go after the beach
If we get dry, I’ll bring the towel
And later we get wet but in my bed
I’m going to give it to you hard
Baby, you live far
But however, I’ll look for you
Because you’re fine and you deserve it
I want to give it to you in front of the ocean
So that the fishes can get happy
And you’re wet, I’m ready to ride you
Relax, I know this is once in a while
The other time you got drunk on the beach
And asked me to kiss you
How?
Ey-ey-ey-ey-ey-ey-ey-ey
Turn that on, turn that on, turn that on
How?
I’m with the apecha’o
No one call me today, ok?
I’m going to drink it all
Ey, everyone drunk, dancing on the beach
Feeling the heat, feeling the heat
You’ve been looking and looking
Better if you get close, if you get close
We talk about that butt at all the barbershops
And in the corner store, the corner store (how?)
Ey, your boyfriend thinks he’s Romeo
But I’m going to pull a Don
I’m going to pull a Don, what, what, what?
I went out with your girl
God already forgave me, only you’re left
What, what, what?
I’m drunk, drunk
Ey-ey-ey-ey-ey-ey
What do you think about this?
I’m not going to stop, ok?
Don’t stop, don’t stop
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah (¿cómo?)
Ey-ey-ey-ey-ey
How exciting
Ey-ey-ey-ey-ey
Don’t turn off
Ey-ey-ey-ey
Where are we going?
Where are we going?
Tell me, after here
Wait,
Who’s this guy?
Whose getting beers from our cooler, you
Are you with us?
Oh, okey-okey-okey-okey, go for it