Here Are the English Lyrics to Bad Bunny’s Party Anthem ‘Despues De La Playa’

Bad Bunny continues to make the rounds with his historic album Un Verano Sin Ti, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with the year’s biggest week for any album: 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., according to Luminate.

On Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart, all 23 tracks entered the top 25, with even his 2019 banger “Callaita” re-entering the chart. One of his newer tracks, “Despues de la Playa,” debuted at No. 3, following the chart-topping “Moscow Mule” and his full-fledged dembow “Titi Me Pregunto” at No. 2.

“Despues de la Playa,” which translates to “after the beach,” is a fast-paced mambo and merengue fusion that was recorded with a live band, making this the most energetic song on the album.

Below, read the full lyrics translated into English.

You say I’m not a risk-taker

If you only knew that I’m on fire

Tell me what’s your game and I’ll play

Let’s not leave this for later

That the light’s already off

I wanna know if you want the same thing I do

Tell me where do we go after the beach

If we get dry, I’ll bring the towel

And later we get wet but in my bed

I’m going to give it to you hard

Tell me where do we go after the beach

If we get dry, I’ll bring the towel

And later we get wet but in my bed

I’m going to give it to you hard

Tell me, are we going to the mambo or not?

You tell me, baby

Zumba

What?

Ey-ey-ey

Today’s the day

Uh, ey

Tell me where do we go after the beach

If we get dry, I’ll bring the towel

And later we get wet but in my bed

I’m going to give it to you hard

Baby, you live far

But however, I’ll look for you

Because you’re fine and you deserve it

I want to give it to you in front of the ocean

So that the fishes can get happy

And you’re wet, I’m ready to ride you

Relax, I know this is once in a while

The other time you got drunk on the beach

And asked me to kiss you

How?

Ey-ey-ey-ey-ey-ey-ey-ey

Turn that on, turn that on, turn that on

How?

I’m with the apecha’o

No one call me today, ok?

I’m going to drink it all

Ey, everyone drunk, dancing on the beach

Feeling the heat, feeling the heat

You’ve been looking and looking

Better if you get close, if you get close

We talk about that butt at all the barbershops

And in the corner store, the corner store (how?)

Ey, your boyfriend thinks he’s Romeo

But I’m going to pull a Don

I’m going to pull a Don, what, what, what?

I went out with your girl

God already forgave me, only you’re left

What, what, what?

I’m drunk, drunk

Ey-ey-ey-ey-ey-ey

What do you think about this?

I’m not going to stop, ok?

Don’t stop, don’t stop

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah (¿cómo?)

Ey-ey-ey-ey-ey

How exciting

Ey-ey-ey-ey-ey

Don’t turn off

Ey-ey-ey-ey

Where are we going?

Where are we going?

Tell me, after here

Wait,

Who’s this guy?

Whose getting beers from our cooler, you

Are you with us?

Oh, okey-okey-okey-okey, go for it