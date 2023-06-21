Bad Bunny Confirms Travis Scott Collaboration: ‘We Worked on That a While Back’

After dominating the past year with his blockbuster Un Verano Sin Ti album and a handful of subsequent singles and collaborations, Bad Bunny is already shifting his attention to new music. In an interview with Rolling Stone, published on Wednesday (June 21), the Grammy-winning reggaeton phenomenon revealed that a collaboration with Travis Scott is on the way.

“We worked on that a while back — and I think Travis has been working on his project for a minute,” remarked the “Me Porto Bonito” singer. “I don’t know if maybe I’ll release a song [this year] if I like it enough, but I don’t think so. I said this year was for resting.”

The song would mark the first collaboration between the two artists. Last month (May 29), a video surfaced of an alleged snippet of a song users attributed to Bad Bunny and Travis Scott. The very same day, BNYX, the producer behind Drake’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 hit “Search & Resue,” quoted the tweet and played into the speculation with a couple of peeking emojis.

Regardless of when the song arrives, the collaboration is almost certain to be a massive success. Bunny’s 2022 release, Un Verano Sin Ti, spent a whopping 13 weeks atop the Billboard 200 and spawned four Hot 100 top ten hits: “Moscow Mule” (No. 4), “Tití Me Preguntó” (No. 5), “Después de la Playa” (No. 6) and the Chencho Corleone-assisted “Me Porto Bonito” (No. 6). Just last month, Bad Bunny earned his milestone tenth career Hot 100 top ten with the No. 8-peaking “Where She Goes.”

Scott’s upcoming Utopia album is set to follow up Astroworld, his third studio album which spent three weeks at the summit of the Billboard 200 and launched the Diamond-certified Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Sicko Mode.”