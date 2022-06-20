Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone Splash Into Summer With ‘Me Porto Bonito’ Video: Watch

Bad Bunny on Monday (June 20) finally dropped the music video for “Me Porto Bonito” featuring Chencho Corleone, marking Un Verano Sin Ti’s third official clip following “Moscow Mule” and “Titi Me Pregunto.”

Directed by Fernando Lugo, the video shows Bunny washing a pickup truck for two ladies who are making plans to go out at night, while Chencho is driving around town in a white car. The two artists then come together at a pool party where they are joined by the two ladies and a group of women.

The official video comes just three days after the Puerto Rican artist teased fans with a short snippet on TikTok, in which he’s seen singing part of the song and then jumping into a pool full of people; this exact scene closes the video.

“Me Porto Bonito” has quickly become a fan favorite due to its ultra-hyped lyrics about feeling confident and beautiful. “You’re not a bebesita, you’re a bebesota,” says part of the lyric that’s going viral on social media. The infectious track is a modern-day perreo fused with old-school party de marquesina beats, best combining Bad and Chencho’s essence.

According to Bunny, the collaboration was recorded right after he attended the Met Gala in New York. He previously shared that he hit the studio in the same outfit and hairdo.

On the Billboard charts, “Me Porto Bonito” hit No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart-dated May 28, earning Bunny his 11th No. 1 and Corleone’s first champ. The song is currently in its fourth week at the top.

Watch the official music video below: