Here Are the English Lyrics to Bad Bunny & Chencho’s No. 1 Hit ‘Me Porto Bonito’

Bad Bunny at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Following the historic No. 1 debut of Un Verano Sin Ti on the Billboard 200 chart, Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito” in collaboration with Chencho Corleone jumps 4-1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart (dated May 28), taking the crown from focus single “Moscow Mule.”

The modern-day perreo fused with old-school party de marquesina beats has become a trending sound on TikTok due to its ultra-hyped lyrics about being confident and beautiful. “You’re not a bebesita, you’re a bebesota,” says part of the lyric that’s going viral.

In an interview with Puerto Rican personality Chente Ydrach, Bunny explained that “Me Porto Bonito” was recorded right after he attended the Met Gala in New York. He admitted to even going to the studio in his same outfit and hairdo. “When I did that song, I didn’t have anyone in mind that’s not him. If it wasn’t with him, I wasn’t going to release the song,” he expressed.

Blending radio airplay, streaming activity, and sales, the collaboration marks Bunny’s 11th No. 1 and Corleone’s first champ.

Below, read the full lyrics translated into English.

The smell remained in the car

of your perfume

You’re horny and I’m horny

That’s what unites us

She knows she’s hot

And they don’t show her off

If I was your man

I’ll post a photo on Friday and Monday

So that everyone sees

How sexy you are, you are

I have to hook up with you

I’m loose in the streets

But I’ll get off for you

If you ask me

I’ll behave well

And I’ll post a selfie so that they see

How sexy you are, you are

The other girls need to reach your level

I’m loose in the streets

But I’ll get off for you

If you ask me

I’ll behave well

Ey, ey

You’re not a “bebecita”

You’re a “bebesota”

A freak, ma’, you can tell

She likes threesomes

When she’s high

If her boyfriend is a loser

She gets rid of him

And wow, mami

Where do I leave my resume

I know you’ve been single for a month

And I immediately took a risk

If you want I’ll make you a baby

Or I’ll bring you the plan B

Uff, mami, you look so sexy

In the 2000s she listened to RBD

And now she wants perreo

All night against the wall

She’s obsessed, CBD

Mami, you are elite

Don’t limit yourself

Let me give you

What you deserve and levitates you

Let’s go to the hiding place

Don’t get angry with me

That the satellite won’t be able to reach here

Mami, post something

Give me content

Upload your a** more often

I’m always hanging out

To see if we coincide

And we finally meet

Ma’, I never forget

Our hookups

There’s no one like you

Who has pleased me

You think I say the same thing

To all the girls

She wants to have sex

But doesn’t want anything serious

But in confidence, she confesses to me

She says she’s not interested in anyone

But when she goes out, she gets naughty (hey)

So that everyone sees

How sexy you are, you are

I have to hook up with you

I’m loose in the streets

But I’ll get off for you

If you ask me

I’ll behave well