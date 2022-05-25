Here Are the English Lyrics to Bad Bunny & Chencho’s No. 1 Hit ‘Me Porto Bonito’

Following the historic No. 1 debut of Un Verano Sin Ti on the Billboard 200 chart, Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito” in collaboration with Chencho Corleone jumps 4-1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart (dated May 28), taking the crown from focus single “Moscow Mule.”
The modern-day perreo fused with old-school party de marquesina beats has become a trending sound on TikTok due to its ultra-hyped lyrics about being confident and beautiful. “You’re not a bebesita, you’re a bebesota,” says part of the lyric that’s going viral.
In an interview with Puerto Rican personality Chente Ydrach, Bunny explained that “Me Porto Bonito” was recorded right after he attended the Met Gala in New York. He admitted to even going to the studio in his same outfit and hairdo. “When I did that song, I didn’t have anyone in mind that’s not him. If it wasn’t with him, I wasn’t going to release the song,” he expressed.
Blending radio airplay, streaming activity, and sales, the collaboration marks Bunny’s 11th No. 1 and Corleone’s first champ.
Below, read the full lyrics translated into English.
The smell remained in the car
of your perfume
You’re horny and I’m horny
That’s what unites us
She knows she’s hot
And they don’t show her off
If I was your man
I’ll post a photo on Friday and Monday
So that everyone sees
How sexy you are, you are
I have to hook up with you
I’m loose in the streets
But I’ll get off for you
If you ask me
I’ll behave well
And I’ll post a selfie so that they see
How sexy you are, you are
The other girls need to reach your level
I’m loose in the streets
But I’ll get off for you
If you ask me
I’ll behave well
Ey, ey
You’re not a “bebecita”
You’re a “bebesota”
A freak, ma’, you can tell
She likes threesomes
When she’s high
If her boyfriend is a loser
She gets rid of him
And wow, mami
Where do I leave my resume
I know you’ve been single for a month
And I immediately took a risk
If you want I’ll make you a baby
Or I’ll bring you the plan B
Uff, mami, you look so sexy
In the 2000s she listened to RBD
And now she wants perreo
All night against the wall
She’s obsessed, CBD
Mami, you are elite
Don’t limit yourself
Let me give you
What you deserve and levitates you
Let’s go to the hiding place
Don’t get angry with me
That the satellite won’t be able to reach here
Mami, post something
Give me content
Upload your a** more often
I’m always hanging out
To see if we coincide
And we finally meet
Ma’, I never forget
Our hookups
There’s no one like you
Who has pleased me
You think I say the same thing
To all the girls
She wants to have sex
But doesn’t want anything serious
But in confidence, she confesses to me
She says she’s not interested in anyone
But when she goes out, she gets naughty (hey)
So that everyone sees
How sexy you are, you are
I have to hook up with you
I’m loose in the streets
But I’ll get off for you
If you ask me
I’ll behave well