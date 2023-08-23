Gael García Bernal & Bad Bunny Star in Lucha Libre Superstar Biopic ‘Cassandro’: Watch the Trailer

Gael García Bernal and Bad Bunny are set to star in Cassandro, the upcoming film based on the life of the wrestling and queer icon also known as the Liberace of Lucha Libre.

In the two-minute clip, the audience is introduced to Saúl Armendáriz (García Bernal) from El Paso, Texas, who dreams of becoming professional luchador after his father first introduced him to the sport. In the process, he transforms into Cassandro, an “exótico” who wrestles in drag.

“Are you a wrestler?” Bad Bunny asks García Bernal in the film’s new trailer. “Yes,” the Mexican actor responds. That’s the first interaction between the two in the teaser. Later in the clip, they are dancing, and there’s a first look at Bad Bunny as one of Cassandro’s love interests. Roberta Colindrez, Perla de la Rosa, Joaquín Cosío and Raúl Castillo round out the biopic’s cast.

It’s not Bad Bunny’s first role on the big screen. Last year, the Puerto Rican superstar starred in Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt. The world of wrestling is also familiar to the hitmaker. In 2021, Bad Bunny ventured into the wrestling world by jumping off the top rope at the 2021 Royal Rumble. Most recently, the “Me Porto Bonito” singer defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE’s premium live event Backlash in May.

After making its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January, Cassandro is set to hit theaters Sept. 15, and will premiere on Prime Video Sept. 22.

Watch the film’s new trailer below: