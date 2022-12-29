Bad Bunny & Tainy’s ‘Callaíta’ Video Surpasses 1 Billion Views on YouTube

In a way, “Callaíta” by Bad Bunny and Tainy helped set the tone for Un Verano Sin Ti, even though the song was released on May 31, 2019, three years prior to the Billboard staff’s favorite album of 2022. With its serene intro and seagull squawking from afar, the banger encapsulates the essence of the record’s eternal summer energy — it is the outro track of Benito’s latest groundbreaking LP, after all.

With the Bunny’s continued momentum of viral milestones, his number of billion-view music videos on YouTube also keeps growing, and “Callaíta” recently made the cut.

The visual already feels like a classic, with the Puerto Rican rapper rocking his famous buzzed triangular hairstyle from the late ‘10s. The video follows a woman who loves taking shots at the bar, but she’s low-key otherwise. Then, a group of beach- and partygoers hit the shores where there’s a merry-go-round spinning on the sand, and Benito gets his chance with the quiet gal.

A few weeks apart from Un Verano Sin Ti dropping, “Callaíta” reached one billion streams on Spotify this year. “Seeing that ‘Callaita’ became what it became is insane. It’s humbling that people still connect with the song after so many years,” Tainy recently told Billboard Español of the song reaching the milestone on Spotify. “You get a sense of those classic songs that you grew up listening to and still hear today, and can’t comprehend how they still connect with people after so many years. I’m happy that we were able to create a song that has stood the test of time.”

The producer continued: “We always had dreams about things we wanted to do, but they had a limit. Because we didn’t think it was possible for people like me — where I come from, who I am, our position in the world — and to see that I’ve been able to exceed that by a billion from what I initially thought could be possible, it just makes you feel like this is all blessings. [I’m] just here to have a responsibility of inspiring more people that could do twice as much as what [I’ve] done. That’s the most special part for me.”

Revisit the song and its video above.