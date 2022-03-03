Bad Bunny Is Aboard the ‘Bullet Train’ With Brad Pitt: Watch the Trailer

Bad Bunny is no fluffy animal. Nope, the Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter is a record-breaking recording artist at the very top of his game.

The reggaeton superstar now has his ticket to ride the Bullet Train, an action film in which he’ll appear alongside Hollywood heavyweights Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon and more.

Set for release in theaters from July 15, 2022, Bullet Train will mark Bad Bunny’s acting debut.

In it, the Latin star will play a hitman, part of an ensemble cast of assassins, all with connected, though conflicting objectives. And all of them riding a non-stop bullet train in Japan. Expect the action to come hard and fast in this slick flick, directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2).

Bad Bunny’s career is a bullet train right now. Just last week, he came out on top of the Premio Lo Nuestro with six awards, and he’s just crashed a record with his YHLQMDLG album, which logged a 59th week atop Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, passing a market that stood for over 27 years.

YHLQMDLG made history in several ways back in March 2020, when it landed at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, for the highest charting all-Spanish-language album of all time.

Bullet Train is a Sony Pictures film. Watch the trailer below.