Bad Bunny Unveils Name of His Upcoming Sixth Album Via Classifieds Ad

Leave it to Bad Bunny to unveil the name of his upcoming album in the most peculiar way. An ad of a 2019 Bugatti Chiron for sale popped up in a Puerto Rican classifieds website with info on the car and the person who was selling it, which was Benito A. Martinez Ocasio (Bunny’s real name).

Curious fans begin dialing the number listed on and realized they were calling to hear a snippet of a song and would later receive a text message with the name of the album. “Hello! Thank you for calling. There’s little time left until the album comes out. I can’t say the date yet, but I can tell you the name: Un Verano Sin Ti (A Summer Without You).”

The upcoming album will follow his 2020 set, El Último Tour del Mundo, which won a Grammy earlier this month for best música urbana album. In January, El Conejo Malo hinted at his new album via a post on social media that opens with the “Safaera” singer and his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, having a romantic beach dinner and enjoying a conversation about his tour and the album.

“We need to start worrying less and enjoy life more because it passes by fast, very fast, just like the tickets selling out for El Último Tour del Mundo,” Bunny said. “I was thinking, ‘What if I announce my next tour?’ Therefore, while I work on my new album, which will come out this year, you can buy tickets for my next tour.”

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican and his trek, El Úultimo Tour del Mundo, broke records across the country. The tour’s 35 shows grossed $116.8 million and sold 575,000 tickets according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. That breaks down to $3.3 million and 16,400 tickets per night, or $4.7 million and more than 23,000 tickets in each market, considering he played multiple shows in eight cities.