After 19 Years, Bacilos Kick Off Comeback US Tour in Miami: ‘We’re in Our House’

The last time Bacilos had a headlining U.S. tour was in in 2004. Now, 19 years later — and following the postponed “¿Dónde Nos Quedamos?” 2020 Tour — the tropipop group is hitting the road with its Back in the USA 2023 trek.

Currently composed by original band members Jorge Villamizar and André Lopes, Bacilos kicked off its highly-awaited live comeback on Thursday (April 27) in the open-venue Miami Beach Bandshell, where they performed to a sold-out crowd.

“We’re in our house, thank you for coming,” Villamizar said after opening the night with “Pasos de Gigantes” and “Por Hacerme el Bueno.”

A bohemian night accompanied by great storytelling before every song — for example, how Luis Enrique’s “Yo No Se Mañana” was co-written by Villamizar and how “Caraluna” was born on a drive on Miami’s I-95 highway — Bacilos crooned to a loyal audience with timeless pop hits “Besala Ya,” “Nada Especial,” and “Tabaco y Chanel,” to name few.

“Thank you, Live Nation, for believing in us after all these years,” Villamizar said to the tour promoters before closing off the night with their smash hit “Mi Primer Millon.”

Formed in Miami, Florida, in 1997, Bacilos gained notoriety as a group that blended pop and tropical influences into one distinctive, catchy and often danceable mix. Their album Caraluna won the 2003 Grammy Award for best Latin pop album. In 2007, the group, then made up of Villamizar, Lopes, and Jose Javier Freire, parted ways.

Now, in 2023, they’re part of the nostalgia tour trend.

“What makes these nostalgic touring concepts powerful is that it’s multigenerational,” Hans Schafer, senior vp of global touring at Live Nation, previously told Billboard. “The music has been passed down generations and continues to live on. Now we are seeing more artists interested and excited to tap into the nostalgia of fans.”

See upcoming Back in the US tour dates and venues below:

Sunday, April 30, 2023 – Atlanta @ Buckhead Theatre

Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Houston @ House of Blues

Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Austin @ Emo’s

Sunday, May 7, 2023 – Dallas @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Boston @ Paradise Rock Club

Friday, May 12, 2023 – New York @ Irving Plaza

Sunday, May 14, 2023 – Chicago @ House of Blues