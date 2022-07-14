La Arrolladora & Alejandro Fernandez Unite on ‘Nunca Dudes en Llamarme’: Watch

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho and Alejandro Fernández join forces for the very first time on “Nunca Dudes en Llamarme,” premiering exclusively on Billboard Thursday (July 14).

Penned by Horacio Palencia and Rio Romas’ José Luis Roma, “Nunca Dudes” is an honest tale from an infatuated man to a woman who’s not receiving the love she deserves in her relationship. “Don’t ever doubt calling me when he leaves you alone and doesn’t make you feel important/ He doesn’t know what he has and what he’s missing out on for not respecting you/ I know your worth,” goes the potent chorus.

In the music video, filmed by Luis García and produced by Fernando Camacho, the Regional Mexican group and singer are having some drinks and hanging out at a ranch, while other scenes show a beautiful woman alone at her home, perfectly encompassing the banda song’s heartfelt message.

More than their first collaborative effort, the track marks the first time a member of the very talented Fernández dynasty records with a banda sinaloense. “Nunca Dudes en Llamarme” is the third single off of La Arrolladoras’ upcoming EP.

Both La Arrolladora and Fernández have prolific trajectories that span over 40 years. Fernández recently made Billboard history after his 2020 Hecho En Mexico album debuted at No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart, becoming the first act to achieve No. 1s on Top Latin Albums in the 1990s, ’00s, ’10s, and ’20s. La Arrolladora, on the hand, has placed five No. 1 hits on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart from 2017-2022 (in total, they have 16 titles). Part of their achievements includes their longest-leading banger “Entre Beso y Beso,” which spent eight weeks at the top.

Watch the music video for “Nunca Dudes en Llamarme” below: