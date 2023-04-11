×
Arcángel Announces ‘Just In Time’ Tour: See the Dates

The Live Nation-produced outing will kick off Aug. 26 in Chicago.

Arcángel
Arcángel Photo Credit: Siempre Eric

Latin trap star Arcángel is set to hit the road this summer with his Just In Time Tour. The 14-date stint, produced by Live Nation, will kick off Aug. 26 at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago area, making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, New York, Miami and more before wrapping up in Orlando at Amway Center on Oct. 1.

The cross-country tour is preceded by a new album (Sr. Santos), which he dropped late last year, and seven back-to-back nights at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in February, a hard-hitting collaboration with Bizarrap (“BZRP Music Sessions #54”) that he unleashed in March and has nearly 50 million views on YouTube (so far).

Sr. Santos scored the Puerto Rican hitmaker his sixth top 10 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart when it debuted at No. 3 in December. The set, which includes collaborations with Bad Bunny, Young Miko and Myke Towers, among others, is a tribute to his late brother Justin Santos who died at 21-years-old in 2021.

“Life surprised us with the death of [my brother] so we canceled everything,” Arcángel previously told Billboard En Español. “I built up courage and said, ‘since he loved these songs so much, let’s finish it and make and album that will be dedicated to him.'”

In 2021, Arcángel released Los Favoritos 2.5 — a follow up to Los Favoritos 2 from 2020 — which peaked at No. 15 on the Top Latin Albums chart and No. 11 on the Latin Rhythm Albums.

Tickets for his Just In Time Tour will go on sale April 13 at 10 a.m. 

See the complete list of dates below:

Aug. 26 — Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL

Aug. 31 — Smart Financial Centre, Houston, TX

Sept. 2 — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX

Sept. 3 — Payne Arena, Hidalgo, TX 

Sept. 7 — Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

Sept. 9 — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego, CA

Sept. 10 — YouTube Theater, Los Angeles, CA

Sept. 15 — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT

Sept. 16 — Eaglebank Arena, Fairfax, VA 

Sept. 17 — Santander Arena, Reading, PA

Sept. 22 — Barclays Center, New York, NY

Sept. 23 — Agganis Arena, Boston, MA

Sept. 30 — Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Oct. 1 — Amway Center, Orlando, FL

