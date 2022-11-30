Bad Bunny & Arcangel to Release New Collab Single, ‘La Jumpa’: Exclusive

Yes, the rumors are true: Bad Bunny and Arcángel are releasing a new song together, and you’ll be able to hear it much sooner than you think. “La Jumpa,” the pair’s latest collaboration, will be out on Wednesday (Nov. 30) at 5 p.m. ET.

Arcángel revealed that “La Jumpa” was recorded remotely in recent days, and will be included on his forthcoming album Señor Santos, which will arrive on Thursday (Dec. 1) at 8 p.m. under Rimas Entertainment.

“It’s a song that he sent me about a week ago. I already had the album finished and we were waiting for it,” Arcángel told Billboard Español in an exclusive interview.

“La Jumpa” joins a list of collaborations between Arcángel and Bad Bunny, including hits “Me Acostumbré” (2017), “Original” (2018) and “Por Ti” (2021), as well as 2016’s “Diles” with Ozuna, Farruko and Ñengo Flow and 2017’s “Soy Peor Remix” with J Balvin and Ozuna.

On Tuesday, Bad Bunny caused a stir by posting a series of photos of the two of them together over the years in his Instagram stories. Hours later, rumors of a possible new collab were trending in countries like Argentina.

Bunny, who is currently touring Latin America with his World’s Hottest Tour, “already had some ideas for the next song that we would record together” and managed to do it in Peru, Arcángel said. “Remember that he’s on tour and it’s very difficult for him to go to a music studio, so he had to send someone to look for a studio.”

“He sent me the song, we recorded the same day, and three, four days passed in which we sent back and he listened,” he continued. “You know, we haven’t seen each other in a few months, and we recorded the last track for my album this week. Yesterday we were able to deliver it and all the parties were happy with the mastering of the song, we are all in agreement, so we finished it yesterday and the album is out in two days”.

“La Jumpa” is one of the 18 tracks in Señor Santos, a trap album which Arcángel dedicates to the memory of his brother Justin, who died last year in a car accident. A video for “La Ruta,” a song by Arcángel with YOVNGCHIMI that talks about the current times in Puerto Rico, will arrive on Friday, Dec. 2.

Señor Santos additionally features collaborations with Duki and Bizarrap (“Vaterri Botas”), Myke Towers (“Dígitos”), Eladio Carrión (“Santa Claus”), Bryant Myers (“Spicy Crab”), Diem (“De negro”), De La Ghetto (“Then”), Almighty (“Fendace”), and Young Flow, Jim Jones, Chucky 73 and Douba Montana (“Son Scotti”).