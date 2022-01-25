×
Anuel Teases Collaboration With New Girlfriend Yailin ‘La Mas Viral’: Watch

Anuel and his new girlfriend made their relationship Instagram official over the weekend.

Anuel
Anuel real hasta la muerte*

Anuel has announced his next single in collaboration with his new love interest, artistically known as Yailin “La Mas Viral.”

The Puerto Rican trap artist posted a short clip on his Instagram account. In it, the couple is seen sitting on a bed as the two record a selfie video with the song in the background.

The tune — teased with “14 de Febrero” — a potential title or release date — starts off with the 19-year-old Dominican singer chanting, “If you look for me, I’m in the ‘hood, where people kill, rob, and have sex on the daily.” Anuel, 29, then sings, “When you can’t walk, use my feet, no one loves you at this level.”

In the caption, Anuel repeatedly wrote “14 de Febrero,” which not only marks Valentine’s Day but also the birthday of his ex-fiancee, Karol G, with whom he was in a relationship for almost three years.

Anuel and his new girlfriend made their relationship Instagram official over the weekend. In a recent TikTok clip that they filmed together, it was revealed that he made the first move.

See a preview of their upcoming collab below:

