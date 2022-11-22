Anuel AA & Yailin La Mas Viral Are Expecting Their First Child: See the Gender Reveal Video

Five months after tying the knot, Anuel AA and Yailin La Mas Viral announce they are expecting a baby together. The couple shared the news in the wee hours of Tuesday (Nov. 22), with photos and videos of the intimate gender reveal party, where they found out they will be having a girl.

“I always told God to give me a family but from the man that I truly loved,” the Dominican newcomer expressed on Instagram. “Thank you my God for giving me what I always asked for. I feel super happy, the happiest woman in the world. I don’t know how to thank you for the happiness that I’m feeling right now. I have no words. Your daddy and I made you with a lot of love. We are waiting for your arrival.”

“I’m going to be a dad,” Anuel expressed on his socials. “May God bless all the families in the whole world. I love you, Yailin.”

The baby will be the Puerto Rican trap star’s second child and Yailin’s first.

On June 10, the couple became husband and wife, five months after making their relationship Instagram official. In March, they dropped their first-ever collaboration, titled “Si Tu Me Busca,” which peaked at No. 12 on Billboard‘s Latin Digital Song Sales chart (dated April 16).

Currently, Anuel is working on his album Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren, Vol. 2, and has released singles such as “Brother,” “Mercedes Tintia,” “Nosotros” and “La 2Blea.” Yailin, on the other hand, is making the rounds with the “Soy Mama (Remix)” alongside La Insuperable and Farina.

See the baby announcement below.