Anuel AA & Reebok Unveil Official Partnership

After teaming up for capsule collaborations in the fall of 2022, Anuel AA and Reebok officially announced a long-term partnership Monday (June 5).

The partnership between the Latin rapper and sporting goods company will include a range of product collections and special projects, including original content creation, innovative design and activations, with the mission of enriching Reebok’s storytelling and connection with new audiences.

“As a lifelong fan of Reebok, becoming part of the brand is a dream come true,” Anuel (real name: Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago) said in a press statement. “I have long admired Reebok’s unique designs and iconic roster of collaborators who have never shied away from writing their own rules. It’s a special feeling to know that I’m considered a member of the team and that they not only believe in me but give me the space for unbridled creative expression. I am so honored to be a part of this brand’s legacy and help shape its next chapter.”

Todd Krinsky, Reebok’s CEO added: “Reebok and Anuel share a longtime mutual admiration for one another. Having the opportunity to collaborate this past season was a great indicator of what’s to come and we’re thrilled to make this partnership finally official. Reebok is a brand with deep roots in music and culture, dating back to being the first sportswear brand to make a signature shoe with a hip-hop artist in the 90s, and we’re excited to continue blazing trails in the industry with someone like Anuel, who possesses such strong individuality. We’re thrilled to welcome him into the Reebok family and looking to do some special things together.”

In August 2022, the Puerto Rican artist debuted his sneaker capsule called “The Sky Above the Street” featuring two signature Reebok models: the Classic Leather and Pump Omni Zone 2 in red and black colorways – “inspired by the sun-faded vibrant urban neighborhoods and outdoor courts of Puerto Rico and celebrates the beauty of the community and its people,” according to a press release. Through the collection, Anuel donated to the local non-profit organization SER De Puerto Rico, supporting the organization’s mission of uplifting people with disabilities.

Of the new contract, Anuel thanked prolific basketball player Shaquille O’Neal—and a partial owner of Reebok—for believing in him. For more information or to shop the collection, visit www.reebok.com.